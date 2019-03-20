×
IPL 2019: 3 players who can replace the injured Anrich Nortje in the KKR squad

Prateek Mehndiratta
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.58K   //    20 Mar 2019, 19:58 IST

Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of IPL
Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of IPL

IPL 2019 will kick off on March 23, and teams have started assembling their players in preparation for the 12th edition of the mega event. With a lot of prolific international players featuring and some of the finest domestic talents on show, the tournament is expected to be a cracker once again.

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have won the trophy three times whereas Kolkata Knight Riders have lifted the prestigious cup on two occasions. This year, under the leadership of Dinesh Karthik, KKR will be aiming to join CSK and MI as three-time winners.

However, they have suffered a setback before the start of the tournament. Their star fast-bowler Anrich Nortje’s has been ruled out of IPL due to an injury.

On that note, here is a look at three unsold players who KKR can pick as Nortje's replacement.

#1 Chris Woakes

Chris Woakes
Chris Woakes

England all-rounder Chris Woakes went unsold at this year’s auction. Last year, Woakes represented Royal Challengers Bangalore and didn’t live up to the expectations as he leaked runs and failed to make breakthroughs. However, before that, he had a good season with Kolkata Knight Riders.

Like Nortje, Woakes is a hit-the-deck kind of bowler and also possesses a sharp bouncer. In ODIs he has been England’s go-to man in the death overs.

Woakes has picked up 116 wickets in 84 ODIs at an economy rate of 5.16. With KKR lacking quality in the death-bowling department, Woakes can again be tried in this role. 

A few years back, his highest score of 95 helped England earn a famous tie against Sri Lanka from jaws of defeat. In addition to that he also owns a Test hundred, which underlines his prowess with the bat.

Woakes' all-round skills make him a complete package, and KKR could think of reinstating him as Nortje's replacement.

