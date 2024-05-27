3 players who won IPL 2012 with KKR and also played in 2024 ft. Sunil Narine

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) deservedly won the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They thrashed the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26 to lift the trophy.

It is worth noting that this is KKR's third IPL trophy after winning the title in 2012 and 2014. The Knight Riders beat the Chennai Super Kings by five wickets under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir at Chepauk to win their maiden IPL title. They repeated the feat two years later, when they defeated the Punjab Kings (known as Kings XI Punjab back then) by three wickets in Bengaluru.

The Kolkata-based franchise repeated a similar feat at Chepauk on Sunday, when they beat the SunRisers to win their third IPL title. Incidentally, many players from that title-winning KKR side were part of this edition of the cash-rich league, albeit playing for a different team.

On that note, let us take a look at three players who won IPL 2012 with KKR and also played in 2024.

#1 Sunil Narine - KKR

The celebrated all-rounder has been a huge success for the Knight Riders ever since he was roped in at the auction for $700,000. Coming into the tournament with the tag of a 'mystery spinner,' Sunil Narine picked up 24 wickets in 15 games at an average of 13.50 and an economy rate of 5.47. He finished as the second-highest wicket-taker and played a crucial role in helping the team lift the title.

A decade later, Narine is still a pivotal part of the KKR side. He made all-round contributions, aggregating 488 runs in 14 matches and picking up 17 wickets.

#2 Sanju Samson - RR

While this may come as a surprise to many, Sanju Samson was a part of Kolkata's title-winning side in 2012. A 17-year-old rookie from Kerala was roped in by the Knight Riders as an 'investment for the future.' However, the wicketkeeper-batter couldn't break into the playing XI and warmed the benches.

Samson has grown in stature since then and is currently the skipper of the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The right-handed batter was spectacular with the bat this season, amassing 531 runs in 15 matches at an average of 48.27 and a strike rate of 153.47.

He guided the Royals to the playoffs but lost to the SunRisers Hyderabad by 36 runs in Qualifier 2. Samson will next be seen in action at the 2024 T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in the West Indies and the USA, starting June 1.

#3 Jaydev Unadkat - SRH

The left-arm pacer was acquired by the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2010 and was part of the 2012 title-winning side. Jaydev Unadkat played only one game that season and returned wicketless.

Unadkat, 32 years old now, was seen in action on Sunday, when he represented the SunRisers Hyderabad in the summit clash at Chepauk. He bowled only one over and conceded only nine runs. Overall, Unadkat has scalped eight wickets in 11 matches this year.

