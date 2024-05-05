3 reasons why CSK must drop Ajinkya Rahane for IPL 2024 clash vs. PBKS

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 53rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, on Sunday, May 5.

Chennai sit fifth on the points table with 10 points in 10 matches. On the other hand, Punjab have gained some momentum, having won their last two games. They are in eighth place on the table with eight points in 10 games.

This will be the second match between the two teams within five days. CSK first faced Punjab in the 49th match, which PBKS won by seven wickets. Batting first, the Super Kings could only manage 162 runs, and in response, Punjab faced no trouble as they won with 13 balls remaining.s

Now, CSK will be aiming to get their revenge, but for that, they might have to make some changes to their lineup. One player who’s under pressure is Ajinkya Rahane. The veteran batter has struggled throughout the season so far. On that note, in this article, we will discuss three reasons why CSK must drop Ajinkya Rahane for their clash with PBKS.

#1 Ajinkya Rahane is having a poor IPL season

The CSK batter is having an ordinary IPL season. In nine innings, Rahane has only managed 199 runs at an average of 22.1. In addition to his inability to play big innings, Rahane's strike rate has also hurt CSK. The Indian batter has a strike rate of 122.8, which reduces the chances for the Super Kings to get a high score in the powerplay.

With other good hitters available for selection and stats going against Ajinkya Rahane, it would be no surprise if the batter found himself out of the playing 11 in the clash vs. PBKS.

#2 Harpreet Brar can be a good match-up for Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane is already in poor form, and his figures against left-arm finger spin further weaken his case against the Punjab Kings. Harpreet Brar got rid of the Indian batter the last time they faced each other.

Rahane has only scored 20 runs in 25 balls against left-arm finger spinners in IPL 2024. Additionally, he's been dismissed three times. He has an ordinary average of 6.6 and a strike rate of 80. With Harpreet having a good matchup with Ajinkya Rahane, CSK might opt to go with another batter.

#3 CSK have other batters who can replace Ajinkya

With Ajinkya Rahane not getting his mojo, CSK might look for an alternative, and English batter Moeen Ali can be looked at. Ali can play big shots and provide a flying start to CSK by utilizing the field restrictions.

This also gives a left-right combination at the top, which can prove to be handy for the CSK. Also, with Mustafizur Rahman missing out on the remainder of the season and with concerns over Matheesha Pathirana, CSK might bring in Mukesh Chaudhary, which provides an option for the inclusion of Rachin Ravindra, who might find himself opening with Ruturaj Gaikwad once again.

