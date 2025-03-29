3 reasons why CSK need not worry despite heavy loss to RCB in IPL 2025

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) faced the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the eighth match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday, March 28. The game was held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Asked to bat first, RCB opener Phil Salt came out aggressively, scoring 32 runs off 16 balls. While Virat Kohli struggled to find his rhythm, Devdutt Padikkal, who came in at No. 3, kept the run rate intact with a quickfire 27 off 14 balls.

Kohli had a disappointing outing, managing only 31 runs off 30 balls. RCB captain Rajat Patidar, who was dropped twice, capitalized on his luck, finishing with a valuable 51 runs off 32 balls, including four fours and three sixes. Tim David ended the innings on a high, remaining unbeaten on 22 off eight balls as RCB posted 196/7 in their 20 overs.

In response, the hosts had a disastrous start, losing Rahul Tripathi (5) and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (0) in the second over, both falling to Josh Hazlewood. Deepak Hooda (4) and Sam Curran (8) soon followed them back to the pavilion. Rachin Ravindra fought back with a knock of 41 while Shivam Dube contributed 19. However, the pressure continued to build on CSK.

Ravindra Jadeja added 25 runs, and MS Dhoni remained unbeaten on 30 off 16 balls but it wasn’t enough as CSK finished at 146/8, falling short by 50 runs. With this win, RCB secured their first victory on CSK's home turf since 2008.

Although CSK was outplayed on their home ground, it's still early days in the tournament. On that note, we look at why CSK need not worry despite their heavy loss to RCB.

3 reasons why CSK need not worry despite heavy loss to RCB

#1 Strong start to the season for key players

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) began their IPL 2025 campaign with a win against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on March 23 but suffered a defeat to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their second match on March 28. However, there is still plenty of reason for optimism within the camp, as several players have shown exceptional form.

Opener Rachin Ravindra, who scored a match-winning fifty in the first game, was also the top run-scorer in the second match. The New Zealand cricketer has made an impressive start to the season, accumulating 106 runs across both games.

On the bowling front, 20-year-old Noor Ahmad has been outstanding. He currently tops the list of wicket-takers in IPL 2025, with seven scalps in two matches—an encouraging sign for CSK.

Khaleel Ahmed has also delivered strong performances, taking four wickets in two games. Furthermore, after missing the first match, Matheesha Pathirana made an impact in the game against RCB, claiming two wickets.

With key overseas players like Ravindra, Noor, and Pathirana stepping up, CSK’s prospects look bright in the upcoming games.

#2 Solid backup options for out-of-form players

While some CSK players have shown good form in the early stages of the tournament, others have yet to find their rhythm. Batters Rahul Tripathi and Deepak Hooda have struggled, with both managing just seven runs each across two games.

Additionally, all-rounder Sam Curran has only scored 12 runs in two matches and has remained wicketless. However, CSK boasts strong bench strength, with players capable of making an immediate impact. Devon Conway, for instance, could feature in the playing XI in upcoming matches, having scored 924 runs in 23 games for CSK, including nine fifties.

Furthermore, they have options like Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who brings 72 IPL matches of experience, as well as English all-rounder Jamie Overton. With pacers like Mukesh Choudhary and Anshul Kamboj also in the squad, CSK has a wealth of talent on the bench, showcasing their impressive depth.

#3 One bad match won’t impact their performance at Chepauk given their strong record there

CSK's loss to RCB on their home turf will be hard for both fans and players to swallow, especially since it marked the Royal Challengers' first victory in Chennai in 17 years. However, with five more home games remaining, the Super Kings will be eager to capitalize on this advantage, with the crowd rallying behind them.

CSK boasts an excellent record at MA Chidambaram Stadium, having won 52 out of 73 encounters—an impressive stat that can serve as inspiration for the upcoming matches.

Moreover, their lineup is well-suited to the conditions at Chepauk. With several match-winners in their squad, including captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and the veteran duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, CSK need not be overly concerned about the defeat to RCB.

