3 reasons why RR should have released Devdutt Padikkal ahead of the IPL 2023 Auction

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) finished runners-up in IPL 2022. Making just their second appearance in the final since being crowned champions in the inaugural edition in 2008, the Sanju Samson-led team made a splash in the 15th season before going down to the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the summit clash.

A large part of the Royals' success was down to their success at the mega auction. One of the players they picked up there was Karnataka batter Devdutt Padikkal, for whom they gunned hard. The southpaw remains one of the brightest prospects in the country and also made his debut for India in Sri Lanka last year.

Having said that, his retention ahead of the IPL 2023 Auction did come as a surprise after an ordinary 2022 season. While the youngster scored 376 runs in 17 outings, he only averaged 22.11 and had a strike rate of 122.87.

One mustn't forget that he was also acquired for a pretty hefty sum. Let's look at three reasons why RR might have got the decision to retain him wrong:

#1 Padikkal's retention limits RR's purse

Having been acquired for ₹7.75 crore at the previous IPL auction, the Royals shelled out a good chunk of money on Padikkal. With up to four more overseas slots to fill and a few holes to plug, they will enter the IPL 2023 Auction with a tight purse of ₹13.2 crore.

Releasing Padikkal would have loosened that up to a good extent and put them on par with most other franchises at the auction table. RR desperately need an all-rounder while their batting unit looks well-sorted owing to the presence of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, and Shimron Hetmyer.

The extra funds wouldn't have restricted the Royals as much at the auction without compromising on their batting and releasing Padikkal would have made sense in that regard.

#2 RR have a packed top order already

Buttler and Jaiswal combined to form a belligerent opening combination that served the Royals well in their journey as runners-up in the previous IPL season. On an ideal day, a flying start by the opening duo calls for Samson to take centerstage thereafter.

Padikkal is an opening batter by trade and has had his issues in the middle overs, particularly with regard to acceleration against spin.

Pushing him up top will result in Jaiswal's flamboyance not being utilized to the fullest and the IPL 2023 season will put RR's usage of him under another test.

Letting him go and getting another middle-order batter who is more comfortable against spin would have been wise.

#3 Big investment given the chinks in his game

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7



Next ball, Padikkal skies a short one into the hands of Rohit.



He has to work on this aspect of his game #MIvRR Me to dad: If MI have done their homework, they will go short to Padikkal.Next ball, Padikkal skies a short one into the hands of Rohit.He has to work on this aspect of his game #IPL2022 Me to dad: If MI have done their homework, they will go short to Padikkal.Next ball, Padikkal skies a short one into the hands of Rohit.He has to work on this aspect of his game #IPL2022 #MIvRR

Even as Padikkal's exploits for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won him the Emerging Player award in IPL 2020, there were issues in his game that came to the fore that season.

While he has a documented weakness against short-pitched deliveries, a lack of footwork has also caught him wanting against swing in the powerplay. While his numbers against spin in the middle overs (average of 46.71 and a strike rate of 137.39) make for good reading, he also has a dot ball percentage of 28.15 against spin in that phase.

Mind you, he is not yet a finished product and is bound to get better with time. Having said that, RR have shelled out a good chunk of funds to avail his services and it's on the stylish southpaw to repay that faith.

It is a huge investment despite issues prevailing elsewhere and one that shouldn't backfire with time.

Do you think RR have got it right with the retention of Devdutt Padikkal? Let us know in the comments section below!

Also read: IPL 2023 Retention: 3 reasons why Ravindra Jadeja's retention is a big boost for CSK

Poll : Where should Devdutt Padikkal bat for RR in IPL 2023? As an opener In the middle order 0 votes