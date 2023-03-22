3 reasons why Shreyas Iyer's absence will be a big blow to India's 2023 World Cup hopes

There is no denying that Shreyas Iyer has established himself as a pivotal cog in India's ODI setup ahead of the 2023 World Cup. However, with reports emerging that he is likely to go under the knife for a troublesome back injury, this could put his participation in the marquee event in jeopardy.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain is expected to miss the entirety of IPL 2023 as well as the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. While only time will tell if he can pass fit for the home World Cup in October, it will certainly put India's preparations in a pickle as they build towards the event.

Let's assess three reasons as to why Shreyas' absence is a huge blow to India's chances ahead of the 2023 World Cup:

#1 Shreyas Iyer's consistency and prowess against spin are immense

Shreyas tallied 724 runs in ODIs in 2022 at an average of 55.69 and a strike rate of 91.52, scoring 7 fifties and a century along the way. He was easily India's best batter that year in men's ODIs, proving himself to be an elite player of spin who offers a cutting edge on two-paced surfaces.

Batting in the middle order and maintaining a healthy scoring rate isn't easy on such tracks, but over time, Shreyas has been extremely reliable. His consistent returns are a reflection of the skill that is needed at the highest level, particularly for a tournament such as the 2023 World Cup.

It's not easy replacing a skilful player of this kind, and India will feel Shreyas' absence dearly while hoping that he can make a return at the earliest.

#2 His tendency to rescue India under pressure is second to none

Almost every time India have found themselves in a pickle with the bat, Shreyas has stood tall to steady the ship and steer it into a zone of safety. He has managed to make a habit of doing this not just in ODIs but also in a short Test career thus far.

The Mumbai batter has been one of the better bets when it comes to absorbing pressure and thriving under it. Memories of India's top-order wobble in the 2019 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand remain vivid even today. Should they ever find themselves in a situation like that again, it is a player of Shreyas' temperament that they will turn to.

Needless to say, India need him to recover in time for the 2023 World Cup, with the pressure set to mount to gargantuan proportions.

#3 His potential replacements don't seem ready at the moment

There's no denying this aspect at all. Suryakumar Yadav might be the world's top-ranked T20I batter but has flattered to deceive in the 50-over format so far. Head coach Rahul Dravid has suggested that Suryakumar is still learning the game in this format a bit, and that is far from ideal in a World Cup year.

Sanju Samson has done well in the limited opportunities he has got, but with not too many games left for the 2023 World Cup, he might not get enough games himself to prove himself ready. Of course, there's the matter of uncertainty over Rishabh Pant's return to competitive cricket after the horrific car accident he suffered towards the end of 2022.

Clearly, this could prove to be an Achilles heel again for India, with Ishan Kishan looking better suited as an opener and the likes of Rajat Patidar yet to taste international cricket.

It looks hard to groom a replacement for Shreyas in the limited time-frame that remains between now and the World Cup, making his absence a telling blow to the team's chances.

