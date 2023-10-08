3 teams who should target Kusal Mendis for IPL 2024 ft. Delhi Capitals

Kusal Mendis has made a name for himself with his extraordinary batting performances in Indian conditions over the last few days. The Sri Lankan batter played an excellent knock of 158 runs in the 2023 World Cup warm-up match against Afghanistan.

Playing against the likes of Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mendis aggregated 158 runs off just 87 balls. He smashed 19 fours and nine sixes in his entertaining knock before deciding to retire.

Last night in the 2023 World Cup league stage match against South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Kusal Mendis continued his top form and scored 76 runs off 42 balls. His knock consisted of four fours and eight sixes.

Kusal Mendis has proven himself as a clean hitter of the ball. Looking at his performance in Indian conditions, it should not be a surprise if one of the 10 IPL teams bid for him at the next auction. Here's a list of three such franchises who are in need of a player like Mendis.

#1 Delhi Capitals can consider signing Kusal Mendis

Delhi Capitals attained the ninth position in the IPL 2023 points table. It was one of the worst seasons for the Delhi-based franchise in their IPL history. The absence of Rishabh Pant hurt the team a lot as the new players could not score consistently for the Capitals.

Kusal Mendis bats in the number three position for Sri Lanka. If he can take that position in the Delhi Capitals lineup and perform the way that he has in the 2023 World Cup warm-up round and first match, he can become a major asset for the franchise.

Notably, Mendis has been a part of the Pretoria Capitals franchise in SA20. It shows that the Capitals team owners know about his talent, and thus, they must consider signing him at the next auction.

#2 Kolkata Knight Riders can aim for a settled top-order

Kolkata Knight Riders made too many changes to their batting lineup during the IPL 2023 season. The decision to alter the playing XI was tactical at times and injuries compeled the team to make changes in a few matches.

If a player like Kusal Mendis joins the Knight Riders and scores big regularly in the number three position, he can help the team management form a stable batting lineup. The role clarity can lead to better performances from other players of the squad.

#3 Sunrisers Hyderabad can think of signing Kusal Mendis

Sunrisers Hyderabad finished last in the IPL 2023 points table. The team management may consider releasing a few big names from the squad and rope in fresh talents.

SRH showed in the IPL 2023 Auction that they are interested in overseas big-hitters. With the likes of Glenn Philipps, Aiden Markram and Harry Brook present in the squad, the addition of Mendis can take the batting lineup to a whole new level. For the record, Mendis has a strike rate of 133.68 and 12 half-centuries to his name in the T20I format.