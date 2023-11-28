3 teams with the most weaknesses after retentions ahead of IPL 2024 auction

All 10 teams have officially announced their retentions ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, which will be held next month in Dubai. While the trade window is still open and could produce a few more shocks, it's clear which players will be up for grabs at the auction.

Most established IPL franchises have opted to retain faith in their core. For example, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are expected to wear a similar look to last year. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) chose to release a fair chunk of their roster but have ensured that they have a starting XII to put out without making any additions.

At the same time, however, a few sides have a few glaring holes that they will need to address at the IPL 2024 auction. And not all of them have a considerable purse to exploit.

Here are the three teams with the most weaknesses after retentions in the lead-up to the IPL 2024 auction.

#3 Punjab Kings

Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings underwhelmed yet again last season.

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have eight slots left and around ₹30 crore to spend. Of those eight, though, only two are overseas spots. This means that PBKS will need to find domestic talents of all varieties to fill their roster, having released the likes of Shahrukh Khan and Raj Angad Bawa.

Rahul Chahar hasn't been at his best in the IPL, leaving Punjab with the necessity to find a quality leg-spinner. Arshdeep Singh's form has tapered off, and Kagiso Rabada isn't a reliable T20 bowler.

Now, without Shahrukh, PBKS might also be without a finisher. Jitesh Sharma batted at No. 4 in the last season and might not be moved down, while Liam Livingstone's talents are best used in the top five.

The Kings also have an opening conundrum, with Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh vying for the two slots. Atharva Taide and Harpreet Bhatia are top-order batters as well, leaving virtually no clarity regarding ideal roles.

With holes in plenty of departments after releasing Shahrukh and retaining players of similar skillsets, PBKS have a task on their hands to turn their underwhelming IPL displays so far around.

#2 Delhi Capitals

David Warner [left] captained the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) were understandably trigger-happy during the retentions. They now have just 16 names on their roster as they try to recover from what was a disappointing season in 2023.

DC sprung a few surprises during the retentions. They let go of Rovman Powell, Phil Salt and Rilee Rossouw, leaving them rather thin in the overseas batting department. They are also without a finisher and are short on capable middle-order batters.

Moreover, the Capitals don't have a reliable death bowler. Anrich Nortje's fitness is under the scanner, and Mukesh Kumar is their best option in that regard. Both Khaleel Ahmed and Ishant Sharma don't offer much death-bowling value, with Mustafizur Rahman no longer part of the franchise.

DC have star power in their ranks, but they don't look like a complete outfit at all at the moment. And they have less than ₹30 crore in their kitty.

#1 Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli knows a thing or two about losing despite prolific batting campaigns.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have made some big moves ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. Their roster is clearly a work in progress, but as things currently stand, it's tough to see how they will manage to put out a competitive side.

Cameron Green has joined an array of pace-hitters at the top of the order, including Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli. One or more of their frontline players will need to bat out of position, and the lower order currently wears a thin look. With Dinesh Karthik having a miserable campaign last year, RCB could be quintessentially top-heavy and bowling-light once again.

Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel are no longer in the mix, and might not come cheaply at the auction even as Bangalore look to buy them back at a lesser price. As things currently stand, RCB must find a few quality fast bowlers, a leg-spinner and middle-order batters, all while having around ₹23 crore to spend.

