3 things KKR need to do right to beat RCB in Match 1 of IPL 2025 ft. Rahane's batting position 

Defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to light up the 2025 season opener at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 22. Both sides will be on the lookout to start their campaign on a positive note, and the fans are also on the verge of witnessing the newly-assembled sides take the field for the first time.

The 2025 mega auction may have changed a lot of dynamics, which applies to RCB and KKR as well. Both sides have a couple of core players still with them, but have new captains.

The three-time champions have banked on experience by naming Ajinkya Rahane as their new skipper, while RCB have opted for the opposite end of the spectrum, betting everything on Rajat Patidar to usher them into a new era.

On that note, let us take a look at three things KKR need to do right to beat RCB in Match 1 of IPL 2025.

#1 Spin in the powerplay

KKR have the perfect antidote to RCB's new-look top-order. All three of Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, and Devdutt Padikkal are prolific against using the pace of the ball in the powerplay. However, their impact might be dampened if they are exposed to spin early in the innings. More importantly, KKR can afford to do that since they have two potent bowlers in Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Taking into account Rajat Patidar's prowess against spin, it seems unlikely that the duo will be able to bowl in tandem for too long in the middle overs, giving them just enough room to operate in the powerplay for a while.

Even a couple of overs of spin in the powerplay might go a long way. Ideally, after the swing with the new ball subsides midway through the fielding restrictions phase. Narine also has a formidable record against Virat Kohli, dismissing him four times in the IPL while restricting him to a strike rate of just 107.62.

Although Phil Salt must be familiar with facing Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy in the KKR nets last season, he might not find it straightforward facing them in a crunch fixture.

#2 Define Ajinkya Rahane's role as batter

KKR have a major headache to deal with regarding their batting order, largely pertaining to one individual - their captain, Ajinkya Rahane. Primarily in the playing XI for his captaincy, Rahane has to prove that he is an asset with the bat too in an explosive setup. With anchors not in the scheme of things, the newly-appointed skipper cannot ease in at No.3, and hold one end as the others bat around him. The modern-day game demands that Rahane match their tempo.

If Rahane bats at No.3, that potentially leaves the likes of Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Venkatesh Iyer batting quite below in the batting order. Both of them have largely played at No.3 and No.4 in their IPL careers so far. On the flip side, potentially promoting Raghuvanshi to his usual No.3, leaves Rahane at No.4, which might halt the momentum of the innings at the wrong time.

KKR would do anything to have the 2023 version of Rahane where he exploded in the middle order for CSK, batting with a strike rate of 172.49. Each of Rahane's potential batting position in this particular KKR setup comes with its own set of cons.

If he comes in at No.3, he still has a shot of batting in the powerplay, potentially the best opportunity for him to build a start. That arguably seems the lesser of the two evils at the moment compared to a potential No.4 slot where he might be trapped by the likes of Krunal Pandya straightaway. The veteran skipper has a strike rate of 117.47 against spinners in the IPL, which worsens to 110 against Pandya.

#3 Use left-handed batters to quash RCB's spin-charge

RCB does not boast a spin-heavy attack, and it could be an area that could lead to their downfall considering KKR have the perfect means to counter it. The newly-assembled spin duo of Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma, potentially aided by the likes of Liam Livingstone and Tim David.

KKR have a left-handed heavy middle-order, and it could spell trouble for RCB if Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh could bat together. Although Livingstone and David can turn the ball away from them, they are not a reliable bet especially if they are in full flow.

If KKR can manage to take the opposition spinners out of the way, it could pave the way for a huge finish towards the end.

