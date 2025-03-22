3 things RCB need to do right to beat KKR in Match 1 of IPL 2025 ft. keeping Sunil Narine quiet

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the opening game of IPL 2025 on Saturday, March 22. This game will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Starting the new season, RCB have a tough challenge right away as they are up against the defending champions in an away game. Kolkata beat Hyderabad in the final last year to win their third IPL trophy.

Rajat Patidar, the newly appointed captain of the Bengaluru-based franchise, and his troops will be itching to start well. Last season, they made the playoffs after a dramatic comeback. However, they suffered a defeat in the Eliminator and crashed out.

As the wait for a trophy continues, it will be important for RCB to start well. KKR have a potent and well-balanced side, which will not be easy to beat.

For Patidar and his men to come out on the right side of the result in this match, they will have to get their planning and execution spot on. That said, here are the three things RCB will have to do right if they want to beat KKR in the opening fixture of IPL 2025.

3 things RCB need to do right to beat KKR in Match 1 of IPL 2025

#3 Keeping Sunil Narine quiet

2024 IPL Final - Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty

It will be very important for RCB to keep KKR's explosive all-rounder Sunil Narine quiet with the bat. Narine, who is usually used as an opener to maximize the powerplay, has had a good record against the Bengaluru-based team with the bat.

If he gets going in the powerplay, he has the ability to take the game away and set the platform for the other batters coming in later. RCB will have to ensure that they do not bowl in his hitting arc and contain him or get him out early.

The ideal option would be to bowl yorkers to make it difficult for him to put the ball away easily. Further, the bowlers will have to bowl wide to him and keep the ball away from his reach.

#2 Bowl spin early to trouble KKR's top-order

Kolkata Knight Riders Training Session IPL 2025 In Kolkata - Source: Getty

Once RCB manage to contain or get Sunil Narine out, the next challenge will be to restrict the other top-order batters. The likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Quinton de Kock play pace well.

Quinton de Kock in particular has a good record against RCB and his ability to provide solid starts upfront makes him a dangerous customer. The left-hander likes pace on the ball but could struggle a bit against spinners initially.

Likewise, Rahane, although a technically sound player, has struggled against spin in the past in the IPL. His strike rate and average have been significantly lesser against spin as compared to pace

#1 RCB need to cash in on the powerplay and put KKR under pressure

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

When it comes to batting, RCB's openers will have to make the most of the first six overs in the powerplay. They will have to cash in and score as many runs as possible with the field restrictions in play.

Virat Kohli and Phil Salt are likely to open the batting. Getting a strong start in the powerplay will make things easier for batters coming in after them. Should they score big in the powerplay, KKR will be forced to bring in their spinners Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine early into the attack.

With Patidar batting at No. 3, who is impressive against spin, this could play in his favor while it will also help batters like Liam Livingstone, who does not have a great record against spin, if the spinners come in to bowl early.

