3 times Shah Rukh Khan praised Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh was one of the top performers in the recently concluded IPL 2023. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team management received a lot of criticism initially when they backed the youngster over some senior players, but Rinku justified the faith shown in him with a few incredible performances in IPL 2023.

He first grabbed into the limelight during a league stage match between the Knight Riders and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2022. In that game, Rinku Singh smashed a 15-ball 40 and almost helped KKR pull off a heist at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

In IPL 2023, Rinku made the headlines by hitting five sixes off the last five balls when Kolkata needed 29 runs off five deliveries against the Gujarat Titans. He stunned the cricket universe by scoring 30 runs off Yash Dayal's five balls.

Next, he scored half-centuries against the SunRisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings (twice), and Lucknow Super Giants to end IPL 2023 as KKR's best batter. According to reports, he is in line to receive a call-up to the Indian T20I squad for the upcoming series against West Indies.

While Rinku Singh may make his international debut later this year, he already has a big fan base. Bollywood celebrity and Kolkata Knight Riders team co-owner Shah Rukh Khan is also one of his biggest fans. In this listicle now, we will look at the three instances when Khan praised Rinku.

#1 Shah Rukh Khan says Rinku Singh is "Baaapppp"

During a recent #AskSRK session on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan responded to a fan who asked him to say one word for 'KKR ka baccha' (KKR's young kid) Rinku Singh. Khan was quick to correct the fan as he replied:

"Rinku is Baaapppp!! Not bacha a!!"

Khan clarified that Rinku is no longer a young kid but a 'baap' (big dad) who destroys the opposition team's bowlers. This reply shows how much Khan loves the left-handed batter from Uttar Pradesh.

#2 Shah Rukh Khan tells Rinku Singh that he will attend his marriage

During a chat with Star Sports after KKR's win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023, Rinku Singh shared the details of his bond with Shah Rukh Khan. Singh disclosed how Khan told him that he will attend his wedding whenever he gets hitched.

"Sir (Shahrukh) had called me after that game. He was talking about my marriage. He said 'People call me to their marriages but I don't go. But I will definitely come to your marriage' (laughs)," Rinku said.

Khan himself told Rinku that he does not go to all the weddings where he is invited but he would surely attend his marriage because he was his fan.

#3 Shah Rukh Khan changes lyrics of his song to praise Rinku

Shah Rukh Khan was delighted with the way Singh finished the match against the Gujarat Titans in style by smashing five consecutive sixes. Soon after the game ended, Khan posted an edited poster of his movie 'Pathaan' and wrote:

"JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU !!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 & @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember Believe that’s all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir!"

This tweet from King Khan has been viewed 9.2 million times on the micro-blogging platform. Almost 200,000 Twitter users have liked the above-mentioned tweet.

