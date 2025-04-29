3 uncapped batters who scored a hundred in their maiden IPL season ft. Vaibhav Suryavanshi

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is heating up as the tournament enters its second half, with 47 matches already completed. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) currently occupy the top two spots on the points table. Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are also firmly in contention for the playoffs as the competition intensifies.

Ad

True to its reputation, the IPL continues to be a launchpad for young, emerging talent. Since its inception, the league has provided a stage for uncapped players to showcase their abilities against some of the best in the world. Every season, fresh faces rise to the occasion, grabbing headlines with match-winning performances.

Among these rising stars, a few uncapped batters have achieved the rare feat of scoring a century in their debut IPL season. In this article, we take a closer look at three such players who announced their arrival in style by hitting a hundred in their maiden IPL campaign.

Ad

Trending

3 uncapped batters who scored a hundred in their maiden IPL season

#3 Vaibhav Suryavanshi

14-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the third uncapped player to score a century in their debut IPL season when Rajasthan Royals (RR) hosted Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 47th match of the 2025 IPL. The game took place on Monday, April 28, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Ad

Put in to bat, the Titans put up a solid total, finishing on 209/4 in their 20 overs. Captain Shubman Gill led the way with 84 off 50 balls, while Jos Buttler remained unbeaten on 50 off 26.

In response, Vaibhav Suryavanshi went berserk, bringing up his maiden fifty in just 17 balls. The southpaw continued his onslaught and reached his century off just 35 balls, finishing with a blistering 101 off 38 deliveries, including seven fours and 11 sixes. Yashasvi Jaiswal supported with an unbeaten 70 off 40 balls, striking nine fours and two sixes, as RR chased down the target with eight wickets in hand and 25 balls to spare.

Ad

#2 Priyansh Arya

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) faced off against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 22nd match of the 2025 IPL on April 8, at Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

Batting first, the hosts struggled with regular wickets at one end, but Priyansh Arya stood firm with a sensational knock. The left-hander raced to his fifty in just 19 balls and continued his aggressive approach to bring up his maiden IPL century in only 39 deliveries.

He became just the second uncapped player to score a hundred in his debut season. Arya ended with 103 off 42 balls, hitting seven fours and nine sixes, as PBKS posted 219/6 in their 20 overs.

Ad

In reply, Devon Conway led the scoring for CSK with 69 off 49 balls. Despite a determined effort, the visitors fell short, ending at 201/5 in their 20 overs and losing the match by 18 runs.

#1 Shaun Marsh

Former Australian cricketer Shaun Marsh was the first uncapped player to score a century in his debut IPL season. The milestone came during the 56th match of the inaugural 2008 IPL, when Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) faced Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Mohali.

Ad

Batting first, Marsh got off to a solid start, reaching his half-century in 28 balls. He and James Hopes (51) put together a 133-run opening stand. Marsh continued to dominate, bringing up his century in 58 balls and eventually finishing with 115 off 69 deliveries, including 11 fours and seven sixes. Yuvraj Singh added a quick-fire 49 off 16 balls as Punjab posted a commanding total of 221/3 in their 20 overs.

In reply, Rajasthan Royals managed 180/7 in their 20 overs, falling short by 41 runs. Piyush Chawla was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts, claiming three wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More