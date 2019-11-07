3 ways IPL 2020 is likely to be different

2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai

The IPL Governing Council, on Tuesday, 5 November, confirmed following a meeting that the auction for the 2020 Indian Premier League season will be held at Kolkata on December 19. The eight franchises have been allotted ₹85 core each to build their teams for next year’s edition. Also, apart from the leftover amount from last year’s auction, the franchises can use an additional ₹3 crore during the auctions. It is also confirmed that the trading window for IPL 2020 will close on November 14.

The idea of a ‘Power Player’, where a team will be able to substitute a player at the fall of a wicket or at the end of an over, was discussed, but will not be implemented for now as the organisers want to test the same in domestic tournaments first, which is not possible as of now.

However, a couple of decisions taken might be implemented in IPL 2020. So, here’s a look at three ways next year’s edition is likely to be different.

#3 No lavish opening ceremony

IPL opening ceremony

Once an integral part of the tournament, BCCI has decided to completely do away with the extravagant opening ceremony, terming it a waste of money, and an event in which fans don’t seem interested.

“The opening ceremonies are a waste of money. The cricket fans don’t seem to be interested, and the performers have to be paid a lot,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying in a Cricket Next report.

In most of the IPL editions, the opening ceremony has seen performances by famous Bollywood personalities apart from all the captains signing the Spirit of Cricket pledge. However, the ceremony was scrapped for the 2019 edition, and the money for the same was given to families of CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

