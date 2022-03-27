IPL 2022: 4 great sights associated with the league we won't see this season

As the IPL moves into its 15th season, it is fair to say a lot has changed since we first saw this league in action. While it is these changes that make the IPL so exciting and adaptive, there are a few sights we are used to witnessing and awaiting every year.

They have become an intrinsic part of the league, and the season feels deprived without them. Here is a look at four such quintessential scenes in the IPL we would have to do without this year.

Stadiums across the country with fans cheering their IPL team

Fans in Chinnaswamy stadium painting the stadium red

IPL 2022 will be limited to Mumbai, Pune, and Ahemedabad. On top of that, the crowd will have to follow the COVID rules. This would result in the zing of the atmosphere disappearing.

There won't be a Chinnaswamy glistening in bold red or Eden Gardens booming with "Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo" chants. Teams thrive off their home crowds, and here MI and GT will have a lucky edge.

The grand IPL opening ceremony

IPL opening ceremony before the season commences

The IPL opening ceremony is long gone, but one would always hope for a return. The opening ceremonies were one of a kind, with an exquisite melange of the sports, film, and music industry.

Confirmation that they will not be taking place this year also feels like being denied a breezy drive along the Mumbai Sealink before seeing the South Mumbai skyline.

Alien AB de Villiers hitting deliveries into orbit

AB de Villiers batting for RCB

Where do we begin with this one? AB de Villiers, it's fair to say, was the mascot for IPL. When he swatted deliveries around the park like they were flies, you had no choice but to sit and soak in his genius. His absence will be keenly felt and is bound to be a huge loss for the IPL.

When Fire and Ice met before the match

RCB vs CSK toss moment between Dhoni and Kohli

First Virat Kohli and now MS Dhoni. RCB and CSK became synonymous with their names. It is hard to imagine these teams being led by somebody else after the two icons stepped down from captaincy.

The social media frenzy whenever the two brothers-in-arms reunited at the toss ceremony would alone adrenaline levels of their fans. Their shennanigans would be no less than a victory moment for their admirers. Without this moment, the IPL would feel incomplete.

