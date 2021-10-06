IPL 2021: 4 milestones to watch out for in tonight's RCB vs SRH clash

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is nearing its business end and the race for the final top-four spot is getting incredibly intense by the day. But that's not something to worry about for the two teams who are set to clash tonight.

In match no. 52 of IPL 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who have no chance of qualifying for the playoffs, will be taking on an already-qualified Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) side at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. However, both sides will be looking to be at their absolute best tonight for different reasons.

A win for Virat Kohli and co. will increase their chances of finishing in the top two. Meanwhile, SRH will be looking to get another win under their belt in what has been a dismal IPL 2021 campaign for them.

On that note, let's take a look at a few records that can be broken in tonight's IPL 2021 clash.

#1 AB de Villiers is a hit away from smashing 250 IPL sixes

ABD about to smack one out of the park

Although AB de Villiers hasn't been at his absolute best in IPL 2021, he has surely been a great asset for RCB over the years. His unconventional batting style has been cherished by fans all over the world.

He has 249 sixes to his name in the IPL so far. If the South African manages to clear the ropes one more time tonight, he will become only the second player after Chris Gayle to hit 250 IPL maximums.

We are yet to witness a special knock from De Villiers this season, but can today be the day? Let's wait and watch.

#2 Harshal Patel needs one more scalp to become the Indian with most wickets in a single IPL season

Harshal Patel currently holds the purple cap

The 30-year-old has had a fantastic IPL 2021 campaign so far. He currently holds the Purple Cap with 26 wickets to his name. Patel has come up with his best figures of 5/27 this season and has been bowling at an economy rate of 8.57.

If, in today's clash, he manages to pick up one more scalp, Harshal will become the Indian with the most wickets in a single IPL season, overtaking Bhuvaneshwar Kumar's record of 26 scalps in IPL 2017.

#3 Wriddhiman Saha is 2 short of taking 100 T20 catches as a wicketkeeper

Saha keeping the wickets in style

While Wriddhiman Saha hasn't been in the best of form in IPL 2021, he has proved to be a dependable batsman and a terrific wicketkeeper for SRH over the years.

Having played across multiple IPL franchises, Saha is more than a handful in the shortest format of the game. In tonight's encounter against the Challengers, if the 37-year-old manages to take two catches, he will complete 100 catches as a wicketkeeper in the T20s.

#4 Manish Pandey is 9 shy of completing 3,500 runs in the IPL

Pandey hitting one over the fence with ease

While Manish Pandey has scored 223 runs in IPL 2021, he was left out of SRH's playing XI in their recent clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The 32-year-old has scored 3,491 runs in 153 IPL matches at an average of 30. He needs just nine more to cross the 3,500-run mark in the IPL.

If included in SRH's playing XI tonight, Pandey will be looking to cross the personal landmark and also help the team record a rare win.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

