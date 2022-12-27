4 players who received a salary hike of more than 100% in IPL 2023

The IPL 2023 Auction took place in Kochi on Friday, where 10 franchises signed 80 players from different parts of the world. Every year, talented players receive massive contracts from the IPL franchises. The same trend continued at the IPL 2023 Auction, where multiple players earned contracts worth more than ₹10 crore.

Players like Harry Brook, Cameron Green, Joshua Little, and Mukesh Kumar, who have never played in an IPL match before, were among the top earners at this year's auction. World-class talents like Ben Stokes and Nicholas Pooran got a hike in their salaries, but the increase in their salaries was less than 100%.

In this listicle, we will look at four such players whose IPL 2023 salaries are more than double that of their previous IPL salaries.

#1 Narayan Jagadeesan - 375% salary hike

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) roped in uncapped Indian wicket-keeper batter Narayan Jagadeesan for ₹90 lakh at the IPL 2023 Auction. Jagadeesan was in sensational form in this year's domestic tournaments. He set a new record for the highest List-A score, amassing 277 runs in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match for Tamil Nadu.

Chennai Super Kings had signed him for ₹20 lakh at the IPL Auction 2022, but they released him before the 2023 season. Jagadeesan entered the auction with a base price of ₹20 lakh only.

The Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings fought a bidding war for him, with KKR securing his services eventually at ₹90 lakh, which is 375% more than his last salary.

#2 Sam Curran - 236% salary hike

England all-rounder Sam Curran was the most expensive pick at the IPL 2023 Auction. Former IPL runners-up Punjab Kings went all out for him and signed him up for ₹18.5 crore. Curran now has the highest salary for any player in one IPL season.

Curran played his last IPL season in 2021 for the Chennai Super Kings. The franchise paid him ₹5.5 crore that season. His IPL 2023 salary is 236% more than his previous salary.

#3 Heinrich Klaasen - 950% salary hike

South African batter Heinrich Klaasen will make his return to the IPL after three seasons. SunRisers Hyderabad secured his services for ₹5.25 crore at the mini auction on Friday. Klaasen surprisingly remained unsold at the IPL Auctions in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

His last IPL appearance came for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2019. RCB paid ₹50 lakh to him that season. His IPL 2023 salary is 950% more than his previous salary.

#4 Rilee Rossouw - 1433% salary hike

Rilee Rossouw remained unsold in the first round of the IPL Auction 2023, but later received a deal worth ₹4.6 crore from the Delhi Capitals. The South African batter will make his return to the IPL after missing the last six seasons.

Rossouw played his last IPL season for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2015. His IPL salary in 2015 was ₹30 lakh. His current IPL salary is 1433% more than his previous salary. It will be interesting to see if he can justify the salary hike.

