4 Unsold players in the IPL 2019 auction who might have changed the current team standings

Soham Gupta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.39K // 09 May 2019, 22:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ashton Turner and Shane Watson: Two overseas players with forgettable IPL's.

As the IPL regular season has come to an end the franchises, especially those that did not make it to the playoffs would be thinking as to what they could have done differently and alternative buys were definitely something in their power. Shane Watson has had a terrible season for Chennai, Ashton Turner and Ben Stokes for Rajasthan, Colin Ingram for Delhi, David Miller for Punjab. The list just goes on and on. There are however international players who have had a great 2019 and could have performed much better. Let us take a look at players who weren't picked up in the auction but could have changed the face of this year's points table.

#1 Usman Khawaja

Usman Khawaja

At the time of the IPL auction, it didn't seem necessary for any of the teams to pick up this Australian opener. He did not have any amazing stats from the past and paying one crore for this mediocre batsman was avoidable. At 32 years of age, he seems to be at the peak of his career and it is only now in hindsight that the Kolkata Knight Riders or the Rajasthan Royals would be able to grasp his true potential because, in the last two series for Australia, he has gone absolutely berserk.

He has played a vital role in Australia's victorious series against India with scores of 50, 38, 104, 91 & 100 and was awarded the Man of the Series apart from being the Man of the Match in the 5th ODI. In Australia's next series against Pakistan, his superb form continued as he had three half-centuries. If he were to be part of the IPL, he definitely could be the x-factor for whichever team he is in and make them a playoff contender and could have outshined David Warner to the Orange Cap.

1 / 4 NEXT