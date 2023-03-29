5 Australian players to watch out for in IPL 2023

Of all the foreign players participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the representation from the Australian camp is by far the highest.

On an average, every single franchise has at least one Aussie player in their squad. Not just that, teams also have Australian coaches in their management staff.

Three Australian players have successfully led IPL teams to tournament wins in 16 seasons - Shane Warne, Adam Gilchrist and David Warner. It shows their legacy in the IPL and the coming season should add more riches to that history.

On that note, we take a look at five Australian players to watch out for in IPL 2023:

5) Glenn Maxwell - Royal Challengers Bangalore

Glenn Maxwell. (Image Credits: Getty)

Glenn Maxwell had a season to remember when he joined RCB back in 2021. He scored 513 runs in 15 matches at 42.75, keeping a strike rate of 144.10. Although the 34-year-old couldn't scale those heights the following year, the franchise has continued to place their faith in him to deliver in IPL 2023.

The Royal Challengers' middle order largely revolves around Maxwell. However, the all-rounder is yet to return to full fitness and has admitted he might not do so in the entire tournament. Yet, he is a game-changer in every sense, not just with the bat, but with the ball and on the field.

2) Marcus Stoinis - Lucknow Super Giants

Marcus Stoinis. (Image Credits: Getty)

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis was one of the draft picks ahead of the 2022 edition as the Lucknow Super Giants shelled out INR 9.2 crores. A powerful striker with the bat, the 33-year-old is the perfect T20 package, given he can also bowl and fields well.

The West Australian enjoyed his best season with the Delhi Capitals in 2020 when he kept a strike rate of 148.52 in 17 games and took 13 scalps at 21.77. He was in decent nick with both bat and ball in the limited-overs series against India. Hence, the Super Giants will hope for a breakthrough season for Stoinis and realize his potential.

3) David Warner - Delhi Capitals

David Warner. (Image Credits: Getty)

David Warner is arguably the most prolific foreign batters in the history of IPL. With 5581 runs in 162 matches at 35.07, the dynamic left-hander is the third-highest run-getter in IPL history. The veteran is also the most successful overseas captain in the history of the competition.

However, he recently recovered from an injury. Warner looked shaky in the lone ODI he played in the recently concluded series against India. Nevertheless, the added responsibility of leading the Capitals in Rishabh Pant's absence could bring the best out of Warner, having done it well before. The southpaw scored over 400 runs last year, but the Capitals would need a lot more out of him if they are to lift their maiden title.

2) Mitchell Marsh - Delhi Capitals

Mitchell Marsh. (Image Credits: Getty)

Mitchell Marsh was in sparkling form in the limited-overs series in India. As the makeshift opener due to Warner's absence, the right-hander mustered 194 runs at 97, keeping a strike rate of 131.08 with two fifties. His impact was such that Australia decided to persist with Marsh at the top despite Warner's return for the third ODI. Hence, such signs bode well for the Capitals.

The 31-year-old had a decent season in 2022, scoring 251 runs in eight matches at 31.38. Head coach Ricky Ponting has also earmarked the West Australian to have a massive season this year. With Marsh tasting success at the top, it will be interesting to see whether the Capitals promote to open with Warner.

1) Cameron Green - Mumbai Indians

Cameron Green. (Image Credits: Getty)

Cameron Green is definitely the most watch-out-for player among the Australians after fetching INR 17.50 crores from the Mumbai Indians. The star all-rounder attracted bids from the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals, having set his base price at 2 crores.

The 23-year-old grabbed eyeballs during last year's T20I tour of India when he hit two fifties while opening the innings at a strike rate of 214.55. He also generates steep bounce due to his height and is an outstanding fielder. While he has fulfilled expectations for Australia, it remains to be seen whether the youngster can live up to his hefty price tag in the IPL.

