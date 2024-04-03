5 best batting performances in DC-KKR matches in IPL history ft. David Warner

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match no. 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 3 at Visakhapatnam. DC will be high on confidence coming into this match, having defeated the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 20 runs in their previous encounter.

DC captain Rishabh Pant looked in great touch and scored his first half-century this season. Later on, Delhi’s bowlers performed brilliantly in the powerplay, especially Khaleel Ahmed. The DC bowlers executed their plans perfectly and helped the side bag the first two points on the points table.

On the other hand, KKR have looked in decent touch, having won both of their matches. KKR defeated RCB in their previous match, and they will be looking to stretch their unbeaten run to three matches. Meanwhile, DC and KKR have battled out 32 times in the IPL so far, with KKR coming on top 16 times, while Delhi have also managed to beat them 15 times.

Over the years, we have seen some terrific performances in DC-KKR matches. From brilliant hard-hitting strikes to some brilliant bowling performances, as we get ready to witness another mouth-watering clash between these two teams, in this article, we will look at the five best batting performances in DC-KKR matches in IPL history.

#5 Andre Russell goes berserk in Delhi

The fifth on the list is Andre Russell’s 66-run knock at Arun Jaitley Stadium in 2019. DC won the toss and asked KKR to bat first. Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell saved the day for KKR when they were 61-5 after 9.1 overs.

Karthik scored a fifty, but it was Russell’s hard-hitting knock that grabbed the limelight. The Caribbean all-rounder scored 62 in just 28 balls and his innings was studded with four fours and six sixes, which powered KKR to a score of 185.

In response, Parthivi Shaw led the charge for Delhi and missed the century by just one run. What looked like an easy win for Delhi turned into a Super Over as DC’s middle order collapsed. However, DC eventually emerged victorious in the Super Over, courtesy of Kagiso Rabada's bowling prowess.

#4 Shreyas Iyer show at Arun Jaitley Stadium

In the 26th match of the IPL 2018, KKR invited DC to bat first at Arun Jaitley Stadium. DC started well, thanks to a good opening stand between Prithvi Shaw and Colin Munro, but it was Shreyas Iyer's day. The Indian batter went berserk and remained unbeaten for 93 runs off just 40 balls. His innings included three fours and ten maximums as he guided Delhi to a total of 219.

Meanwhile, no KKR batter looked threatening when they came to chase, and some good bowling by Delhi bowlers assured an easy win for the hosts as KKR fell short by 55 runs.

#3 Prithvi Shaw showed his class in a tough chase

It was Prithvi Shaw showing his class in the same match in 2019 when Russell went crazy in the first innings. Chasing a target of 186, Shaw started brilliantly for the Capitals. The right-handed batter remained on the crease till the 19th over and missed a well-deserved century by just one run. Shaw scored 99 runs on 55 balls including 12 fours and three sixes.

Later, the match went into the Super Over, and it was Shaw’s team that came out on top. The Delhi batter showed his class and brilliantly paced his innings to help Delhi come close to the target.

#2 Gabbar guided DC to win at Eden Gardens

KKR faced DC at Eden Gardens in the 26th match of IPL 2019. After being asked to bat first, KKR scored 178 runs in 20 overs, thanks to a half-century by Shubman Gill, who scored 65 runs.

In response, Delhi lost Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer early, but Shikhar Dhawan's innings guided DC to an easy win. The southpaw remained unbeaten on 97 runs off 63 balls. Though Dhawan couldn't get to a century, he stood strong till the end, powering DC to a thumping victory and showing his experience and composure while chasing a decent target.

#1 David Warner’s blazing century against KKR in 2010

David Warner’s innings against KKR top the list of best batting performances in DC-KKR IPL matches. The Australian batter scored an amazing century for Delhi (then known as Delhi Daredevils) against KKR in 2010.

After batting first, Delhi scored 177 runs in 20 overs, with Warner scoring the major chunk while remaining unbeaten on 107 runs off 69 balls. His innings was studded with nine fours and five sixes.

In response, KKR never looked comfortable and fell well short of the target as they lost by 40 runs. It was David Warner’s maiden IPL century, and he also took the Man of the Match award for his brilliant innings.