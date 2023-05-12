5 best IPL knocks played at the Eden Gardens

Eden Gardens is one of the most historic cricket stadiums, hosting many historic matches, including the 1987 World Cup Final. The stadium is the home ground of the Kolkata Knight Riders, one of the most successful teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL0.

Eden Gardens has witnessed many outstanding performances by some of the biggest names in world cricket, including Sunil Narine, Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, and Gautam Gambhir, who have all played for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The electrifying atmosphere of the stadium, combined with the passionate crowds, makes every IPL match at Eden Gardens a memorable experience. Here, we look at the five best knocks played at the Eden Gardens in the IPL:

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal - 98 vs KKR, 2023

Just yesterday, Yashasvi Jaiswal of the Rajasthan Royals played an innings for the ages at the Eden Gardens against the home team. Jaiswal smashed 98 of just 47 deliveries with the help of 13 boundaries and five sixes. In the process, he became the fastest batter to score a fifty in the IPL as he got to the landmark in just 13 balls.

Jaiswal went after the bowlers right from the first ball and never looked back as KKR were left clueless. His knock helped RR chase down a target of 150 with almost seven overs to spare. It was a crucial knock as RR badly needed a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. His innings earned him appreciation from some legends like Michael Vaughan, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh.

#2 Rohit Sharma - 109 vs KKR, 2012

Rohit Sharma smashed a spectacular century at the Eden Gardens in 2012

Rohit Sharma's 109 off 60 balls during an IPL 2019 match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders was a fantastic innings at the Eden Gardens. Rohit's innings included 12 fours and five sixes and helped his team post a formidable total of 182 in their 20 overs. He shared a magnificent second-wicket stand worth 167 runs with Herschelle Gibbs.

KKR could only manage a total of 155 when it was their turn with the bat, handing MI a 27-run victory.

Rohit's innings was praised by many cricket experts and fans, who lauded him for his class and elegance in the way he approached his innings.

#3 Chris Gayle - 102 vs KKR, 2011

Chris Gayle treated the KKR bowlers with disdain during this innings

Chris Gayle's 102 off 55 balls in a game between RCB and KKR in IPL 2011 is one of the most special innings played at the Eden Gardens. Gayle's explosive innings included 10 fours and seven sixes and helped his team chase down a total of 172 with complete ease. RCB romped home with almost two overs to spare.

Gayle's knock came after KKR had scored 171 in the first innings thanks to contributions from Jacques Kallis, Gautam Gambhir and Yusuf Pathan. His destructive innings was a joy for the crowd and it earned him the Player of the Match award.

#4 Virat Kohli - 100 vs KKR, 2019

Virat Kohli smashed his 5th IPL century at the Eden Gardens

Virat Kohli's century against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2017 was a memorable knock at the Eden Gardens. He scored 100 runs off 58 balls, which included nine boundaries and four sixes.

This was Kohli's first century of the season and the fifth of his IPL career. His brilliant knock helped RCB post a total of 213 on the board. Kohli's innings was filled with some breathtaking strokes and his ability to play both conventional and unorthodox shots was on full display. R

CB eventually won the game by 10 runs and Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Match.

#5 Ajinkya Rahane - 79 vs KKR, 2023

During a game between CSK and KKR at the iconic Eden Gardens in the ongoing season, Ajinkya Rahane smashed 71 runs off just 29 deliveries at a destructive strike rate of 244.83. Rahane's innings was laced with six boundaries and five maximums and it helped CSK post a huge total of 235 in the first innings

It was a mountain too tall to climb for KKR as they conceded the game to CSK by a margin of 49 runs.

Rahane's innings was a top-notch one anyway but more so because many had written him off as far as T20 cricket was concerned. He had a point to prove and did just that against his former team.

