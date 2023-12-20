5 biggest steals of IPL 2024 Auction ft. Rachin Ravindra to CSK

The 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) player auction came and went as teams splurged on international and domestic cricketers to strengthen their rosters ahead of the 17th edition of the tournament.

The highly anticipated event took place in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19, where the ten IPL franchises shelled out a combined total of ₹230.45 crores to sign as many as 72 players of their choice for the upcoming season.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) broke their bank in order to acquire Mitchell Starc for a stupendous fee of ₹24.75 crore. With this, Starc became the most expensive player in IPL history. Prior to this, Pat Cummins set the record by going to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for a whirlwind of ₹20.50 crore.

While the high-profile additions will grab the spotlight, the franchises also made several steals that could have an impact on the tournament.

Fortunately for them, several teams were able to fill the gaps in their XI from the previous season by signing the players they needed without having to splash much of their purse.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five steals from the recently concluded IPL 2024 mini-auction.

#5 Shardul Thakur - ₹4 crore to CSK

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) fans would be delighted to see Shardul Thakur come back into the side after two years.

An Indian pace bowling all-rounder has always been a rare commodity in the IPL, due to which players such as Thakur and Harshal Patel were expected to bag huge sums at the auction.

However, CSK struck a great deal to snap Thakur for ₹4 crore. Thakur's inclusion will not only give CSK a much-needed experience boost in the bowling department but will also allow them to utilize their overseas slots on specialist players.

#4 Tom Kohler-Cadmore - ₹50 lakh to RR

Somerset CCC v Hampshire Hawks - Vitality Blast T20

After dishing out phenomenal performances in different T20 leagues across the globe, Tom Kohler-Cadmore finally got his maiden IPL contract when Rajasthan Royals (RR) acquired him for only ₹50 lakh.

Picking Kohler-Cadmore at his base price is a fantastic buy for Rajasthan, who now have more than a decent backup for Jos Buttler. Buttler had an ordinary IPL 2023, where he averaged only 28 after 14 matches.

That's where Kohler-Cadmore will provide a great option to Rajasthan. At 29 years old, the right-hander has made a name for himself by playing for numerous T20 franchises and putting in impressive performances.

He has been in fine form of late as well, having top-scored in the recent Abu Dhabi T10 league by scoring 368 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 224.39. With an experience of playing around 170 T20 games, Tom Kohler-Cadmore is an unknown commodity in IPL, rearing to stake his claim.

#3 Gerald Coetzee - ₹5 crore to MI

South Africa v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

In an auction where pace bowlers like Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc went out for humongous fees of over ₹20 crore, Mumbai Indians (MI) might have struck gold by getting Gerald Coetzee for only ₹5 crore.

Going into the auction, Mumbai needed some bolstering to their bowling department. Hence, they eyed several bowlers, including Coetzee, who had a terrific ODI World Cup 2023 for South Africa.

Playing in India for the very first time, Coetzee ended up as the highest wicket-taker for the Proteas as he took 20 wickets at an incredible average of 19.80 in just eight games.

With his nippy off-the-deck deliveries and extra pace on offer, Coetzee is expected to be a sure-shot starter for MI.

#2 Wanindu Hasaranga - ₹1.50 crore to SRH

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - 2nd T20

One of the best bargain buys at the IPL 2024 auction proved to be Wanindu Hasaranga, who was sold at his base price of ₹1.50 crore to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Apart from roping in World Cup winners Travis Head and Pat Cummins, SRH strengthed their spin department by adding in Hasaranga, who is probably one of the best white-ball leg-spinners currently.

A smart tweaker with an amazing googly, the Sri Lankan maestro is also a decent lower-order batting option. When fit, Hasaranga will spearhead the spin department for Hyderabad.

Picking up a player who went for ₹10.75 crore two years ago, the Orange Army might have finally found an able replacement for Rashid Khan at an extremely low price.

#1 Rachin Ravindra - ₹1.80 cr to CSK

England v New Zealand - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

There was a meritorious buzz around Rachin Ravindra when he put his name in the IPL 2024 mini-auction. After all, the New Zealand cricketer had a dream ODI World Cup 2023 campaign.

Playing in the top order for the Kiwis, Ravindra was the most reliable player for his side in the World Cup, as he amassed 578 runs at an immaculate average of 64.22, including three centuries.

He dominated some of the world's best bowlers and gave an impressive display of composure and maturity, which will help him master the IPL as well. While he has to fight for his place in CSK, Ravindra seems to be a typical "MS Dhoni" signing who offers something in all three departments.

