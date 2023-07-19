5 former Sunrisers Hyderabad players who can replace Brian Lara as SRH head coach

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have reportedly started looking for a new head coach ahead of the IPL 2024 season. The Orange Army appointed former West Indies captain Brian Lara as their new head coach before the 2023 season. However, they could not perform well under his guidance.

Despite forming one of the best squads at the IPL 2023 auction, SRH could not qualify for the playoffs. They finished last in the standings with only four wins from 14 matches.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the Sunrisers will part ways with Brian Lara soon.

"While the franchise and Lara have not officially addressed the issue, the word is that the cricket legend may be parting ways with the Hyderabad side due to the franchise's dissatisfaction with his coaching style," Cricbuzz reported.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad hired their former player Dale Steyn as a fast-bowling coach in 2022. It should not be a surprise if they rope in one of their former players as a head coach for the IPL 2024 season.

#1 Eoin Morgan

Many fans consider Eoin Morgan as one of the best tacticians in cricket history. The former England skipper played a vital role in their rise in white-ball cricket. After an early elimination from ICC ODI World Cup in 2015, England ended up winning the mega event in 2019, thanks to Morgan's leadership.

SRH need a similar turnaround, having failed to qualify for the playoffs since 2020. Morgan, who played 16 matches for SRH, can be a great option to replace Brian Lara.

#2 Aaron Finch

Another former World Cup-winning captain to feature on the list is Aaron Finch. The former Australian skipper has retired from international cricket. He was a member of the commentary team in IPL 2023.

Finch played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2014. Considering that he has good leadership skills and led Australia to their maiden T20 World Cup triumph in 2021, SRH could hire him.

#3 Irfan Pathan

Ashish Nehra led the Gujarat Titans to the IPL trophy in 2022 as the team's head coach. Perhaps, another IPL team can think of hiring a former Indian left-arm pacer as their head coach.

Irfan Pathan, who played 10 matches for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014, can be a decent choice. Pathan has played a vital role in Jammu and Kashmir cricketers' rise. SRH have invested in the likes of Abdul Samad and Umran Malik, who hail from Kashmir. It will be interesting to see if they consider bringing in Pathan as well.

#4 Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh won his first IPL trophy with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016. The former Indian all-rounder retired from the league in 2019 and has stayed away from the tournament since then.

Outside India, Singh has worked as a mentor for the New York Strikers in Abu Dhabi T10 League. New York qualified for the final in their debut season itself. Perhaps, SRH can consider bringing a former world champion like Yuvraj into their backroom staff as the head coach.

#5 Former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Cameron White

Cameron White led the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their debut IPL season in 2013. White was a match-winner in white-ball cricket for Australia. He retired from cricket in 2020 and is open to coaching opportunities.

Since White led SRH to the playoffs in their first-ever IPL season, the team owners can consider bringing him back. He understands the game well and can bring the best out of his squad in IPL.

