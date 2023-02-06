5 great players who failed badly for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL

Over the years, the Delhi Capitals (formerly known as Daredevils) have massively flattered to deceive in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Not only have they failed to lift the title even once in 15 attempts, but they have also found consistency hard to come by.

Things have taken a better turn since 2019, when they rebranded themselves as the Capitals. Having made three successive playoff appearances, including the final in 2020, Delhi boast a much more settled look than they did in the initial years of their IPL journey.

Ricky Ponting is set to remain at the helm of affairs as head coach for a sixth consecutive year, while it remains to be seen as to who will replace Rishabh Pant as captain for IPL 2023. Pant is set to be sidelined owing to the horrific car accident he suffered in December 2022.

The Delhi outfit have boasted big names aplenty over time. While some of them moved on to achieve laurels for other teams, there are others who just couldn't live up to their billing during their time with the franchise.

Here's a look at five great players who failed to get going during their time with the Delhi Capitals/Daredevils.

#1 Yuvraj Singh

The Delhi franchise, known as the Daredevils back then, broke the bank to acquire Yuvraj Singh's services for ₹16 crore prior to the 2015 season. At the time, he was the most expensive purchase at an IPL auction, breaking his own record from 2014.

He couldn't justify the faith shown in him, however, mustering just 248 runs at an average of 19.07 and a strike rate of 118.09. Even though the 'Prince' was past his best years, it wasn't a fair reflection of what he was truly capable of.

The franchise moved on from him as they reshuffled the pack the following year. Interestingly enough, Yuvraj enjoyed two productive seasons thereafter for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), also playing a crucial role in their maiden title triumph in 2016.

#2 Mahela Jayawardene

While he wasn't a quintessential T20 maverick, Mahela Jayawardene enjoyed a good run with the Kings XI Punjab, as they were called back then. After captaining the Kochi Tuskers Kerala in 2011, he was signed by Delhi at the player auction in 2012.

The Sri Lankan veteran was even handed the reins for the 2013 season, but the Daredevils finished right at the bottom of the table. During his two years with Delhi, he mustered 666 runs at an average of 24.67 and a strike rate of just 109.

Comparing that with the 837 runs Jayawardene compiled for Punjab at an average of 36.39 and a strike rate of 140.90, his returns for Delhi pale significantly.

#3 Andre Russell

West Indian superstar Andre Russell was a part of the Delhi franchise in 2012. While he was still young and fairly raw, his muscle and power were evident to the cricketing world.

However, the all-rounder didn't leave a long-lasting impression, mustering a mere 58 runs in four innings with the bat, despite his strike rate reading 145.00. His bowling returns were worse as he scalped a solitary wicket at an economy rate of 9.95.

Since joining the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Russell has established himself as a bona fide legend in the T20 format and the IPL. Having won the Most Valuable Player award in 2015 and 2019, he continues to remain a pivotal cog in their ranks today.

#4 Glenn Maxwell

The 'Big Show' Glenn Maxwell was signed by the Daredevils as a replacement player for IPL 2012. He could only get two games under his belt, though, with more established names in the setup such as Jayawardene, Kevin Pietersen and David Warner getting regular runs.

IPL 2014 was when Maxwell set the stage alight for Punjab, walking away with the MVP Award. By the time he returned to the Delhi setup in 2018, he had established himself as a superstar in the T20 format.

His returns that season were far from his true capability, though, as he scored just 169 runs at an average of 14.08 and a strike rate of 140.83 apart from snaring five wickets.

Maxwell is arguably at the peak of his powers today and is a vital cog in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) setup. However, the IPL never saw the best of him in Delhi colors during his stint with the franchise.

#5 Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor turned out for Delhi Daredevils in 2012, before returning to represent them a couple of years later.

New Zealand legend Ross Taylor turned out for Delhi in IPL 2012 but endured a rough time with the bat. After succeeding in the first three years of the tournament for RCB, he wasn't able to replicate those heroics thereafter.

Having been traded in from the Rajasthan Royals (RR), Taylor managed 197 runs at an average of 19.70 and a strike rate of 115.20. After playing for the now-defunct Pune Warriors India in 2013, Taylor returned to the Daredevils in 2014. In four outings then, he could only put up 59 runs at a strike rate of 100.00.

Taylor is one of the greatest batters of the modern era in Tests and ODIs in particular. While he was a fine finisher for RCB, he was never the same force in the IPL in the years that followed.

