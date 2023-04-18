5 highest match aggregates in IPL history

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by eight runs in a nerve-wracking Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Chinaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday (April 17).

Batting first, CSK posted a mammoth 226/6 at the end of 20 overs, powered by half-centuries from Devon Convay (83 runs off 45 balls) and Shivam Dube (52 runs off 27 balls) and a fine cameo by Ajinkya Rahane. Mohammed Siraj (4 - 0 - 30 -1) was the pick of the bowlers for RCB. He managed to keep things tight as all other bowlers were taken for a leather hunt.

In response, RCB got off to a disastrous start at 15/2 after two overs. However, Glenn Maxwell (76 runs off 36 balls) and Faf Du Plessis (62 runs off 33 balls), took the CSK bowlers to the cleaners and brought RCB to a position where they should have closed the game.

Dinesh Karthik backed up their efforts with a fine cameo. However, following Karthik's dismissal, a few dot balls took the game out of RCB's grasp and they eventually completed their 20 overs at 218/8. The match saw a combined 444 runs in both innings, the sixth-highest match aggregate in the history of the competition.

On that note, let’s look at five of the highest match aggregates in IPL history.

#1 Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2010 - 469 runs

Batting first, CSK posted an extraordinary 246/5 at the end of their innings, largely thanks to a stunning century by Murali Vijay (127 runs off 56 balls) and a quickfire half-century from Albie Morkel (62 runs off 34 balls).

In response, RR too gave it their all, owing to quality half-centuries from Naman Ojha (94 runs off 55 balls) and Shane Watson (60 runs off 25 balls). However, Doug Bollinger's spell, in which he took two wickets and gave away just 15 runs in four overs, turned out to be the difference between the two teams.

#2 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2018 - 459 runs

Batting first, KKR posted a spectacular 245/6 at the end of their 20 overs. KKR were propelled to the total by sensational knocks by Sunil Narine (75 runs off 36 balls), Dinesh Karthik (50 runs off 23 balls) and Andre Russell (31 runs off 14 balls).

In response, PBKS tried hard but the target of 246 proved to be too much. K.L. Rahul (66 runs off 29 balls) and Ravichandran Ashwin (45 off 22 balls), tried hard but PBKS fell short by 31 runs in the end.

#3 Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2017 - 453 runs

Batting first at a flat wicket in the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, PBKS posted a mighty 230/3 at the end of 20 overs. The Punjab side were powered by a sparkling knock by Wriddhiman Saha (93* off 55 balls) and cameos from Glenn Maxwell and Martin Guptill.

Their opponents were kept in the hunt by Kieron Pollard (50 runs off 24 balls) and Lendl Simmons (59 runs off 32 balls). With 16 runs needed off the last over and Kieron Pollard on rampage mode, it seemed that MI would clinch the win.

However, an excellent display of death bowling by Mohit Sharma meant that PBKS walked away with two points, winning the game by seven runs.

#4 Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2020 - 449 runs

Batting first on a flat wicket in Sharjah, PBKS scored a healthy 223/2 at the end of their 20 overs. Mayank Agarwal (106 runs off 50 balls), K.L. Rahul (69 runs off 54 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (25* runs off 8 balls) starred with the bat for PBKS.

RR were kept in the hunt by Sanju Samson (85 runs off 42 balls) and Steve Smith (50 runs off 27 balls). However, it was Rahul Tewatia (53 runs off 30 balls) who struck five consecutive sixes off Sheldon Cottrel and Jofra Archer (13* runs off 3 balls) to take his side home.

#5 Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2008 - 447 runs

Batting first, CSK batters ran riot, scoring a mammoth 240/5 at the end of 20 overs. The CSK batting effort was headlined by Michael Hussey's (116* runs off 54 balls) sensational ton. He was ably supported by cameos from Suresh Raina (32 runs off 13 balls) and Subramaniam Badrinath (31* runs off 14 balls).

PBKS tried hard through James Hopes (71 runs off 33 balls) and Kumar Sangakkara (54 runs off 33 balls). However, they lacked the swashbuckling cameos that Raina and Badrinath provided CSK at the end of the innings.

