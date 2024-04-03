5 highest scores by KKR in IPL history ft. 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been one of the finest sides in IPL history. They have won two titles (2012, 2014) and qualified for the playoffs on seven occasions.

Former captain Gautam Gambhir was influential in the team's aggressive approach in the field and positive intent with the bat. In particular, players like Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell impressed with their ball-striking abilities.

On that note, let's look at the five highest totals by KKR in IPL history:

#5 218/4 vs PBKS, IPL 2019

The sixth game of the IPL 2019 witnessed the Kolkata Knight Riders squaring off against the Punjab Kings. Although they lost two quick wickets, Robin Uthappa (67 off 50) and Nitish Rana (63 off 34) were terrific to stitch a 110-run stand.

Later, Andre Russell smashed 48 off 17 to pave the way for KKR to post 218. In response, Punjab could only manage 190.

#4 222/3 vs RCB, IPL 2008

The Knight Riders began their campaign on a grand note against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the very first game in IPL history. They slammed 222-3, riding on Brendon McCullum's sensational knock of 158* off 73. The Kiwi batter hit 10 fours and 13 sixes, leaving fans in awe of his knock.

Thereafter, RCB were bundled out for a meager 82.

#3 232/2 vs MI, IPL 2019

In Match 47 of IPL 2019, the Knight Riders batted first against the Mumbai Indians and were off to a sublime start, thanks to their openers Shubman Gill (76) and Chris Lynn (54).

Andre Russell, promoted to No.3, hammered 80* off 40, with six fours and eight sixes to propel KKR to 232-2. MI, in response, fell short by 34 runs.

#2 245/6 vs PBKS, IPL 2018

In an another run-feast, KKR clashed with PBKS in Match 44 of IPL 2018. Sunil Narine led KKR's effort by scoring 75 off 36. In the middle order, Dinesh Karthik provided the finishing touches, scoring 50 off 23 to pave the way for KKR to finish on a mammoth 245-6.

Punjab put up a fight, courtesy of KL Rahul (66) and Ravichandran Ashwin (45) but finished on 214-8.

#1 272/7 vs DC, IPL 2024

The Knight Riders posted their highest-ever total in IPL history on April 3, 2024 against the Delhi Capitals.

Batting first, the bowling all-rounder, Sunil Narine was at his finest to hammer the bowlers all around the park. KKR scored 88 in the powerplay to set up the platform for a big score.

Narine slammed seven fours and as many sixes to register his best T20 knock of 85 off 39. The likes of Angkrish Raghuvanshi (54) and Andre Russell (41) supported well to lead KKR to a astounding total of 272-7, the second-highest in IPL history. In response, DC were bundled out for 166.

Interestingly, KKR fell short by just five runs to tie Sunrisers Hyderabad for the highest-ever total in the cash-rich league, which was set earlier in the 2024 season.