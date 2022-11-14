5 IPL stars who may be released because of poor T20 World Cup 2022 performances

The T20 World Cup 2022 concluded last night in Melbourne with England defeating Pakistan in the summit clash. England became the second team after West Indies to win the T20 World Cup title twice.

Quite a few IPL stars were a part of the mega event which took place in Australia over the last few weeks. The IPL franchises would have kept a close eye on the tournament, and the way their players performed in the competition.

There is a possibility that some players, who had an average IPL season in 2022, may lose out on their IPL deals because of their poor showing in the T20 World Cup 2022. Here's a list of five such players.

#1 Matthew Wade

Australia v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup (Image: Getty)

Veteran Australian wicket-keeper batter Matthew Wade scored 157 runs in 10 matches for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022. Wade was a part of the Australian squad that played in the T20 World Cup 2022.

He donned the Australian jersey in four matches, scoring only 15 runs at a strike rate of 100. His batting average was only 7.5 in the tournament, which is why he could return to the auction pool in the IPL.

#2 Pat Cummins

Australia v Afghanistan - ICC Men's T20 World Cup (Image: Getty)

Another Australian player to feature on the list is Pat Cummins. The pace-bowling all-rounder played four games for Australia, scoring 21 runs and picking up three wickets. His economy rate was more than eight runs per over.

Cummins had an ordinary IPL season with the ball as well while playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Hence, he may not be retained.

#3 Tristan Stubbs

Pakistan v South Africa - ICC Men's T20 World Cup (Image: Getty)

Tristan Stubbs played his first IPL and T20 World Cup in 2022. He failed to impress in both the tournaments. The youngster scored only two runs in two matches for the Mumbai Indians (MI).

In the T20 World Cup 2022, he played four games for South Africa, aggregating 31 runs at an average of 10.33. MI may look to free up an overseas spot by releasing him.

#4 Nicholas Pooran

Australia v West Indies - T20I Series: Game 2 (Image: Getty)

Wicket-keeper batter Nicholas Pooran had a disastrous T20 World Cup 2022 campaign as a player and a captain for West Indies. He scored only 25 runs in three matches, with his strike rate being 86.21.

As all the three matches were against lower-ranked oppositions, SunRisers Hyderabad may think twice before giving him another IPL contract.

#5 Odean Smith

Australia v West Indies - T20I Series: Game 2 (Image: Getty)

West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith is another big name who failed to live up to the expectations in the T20 World Cup 2022. In three matches, Smith scored 25 runs and took two wickets. His economy rate was 9.44 in the tournament.

Considering that he had a forgettable IPL 2022 season as well, the Punjab Kings may look to release Smith from his ₹6 crore contract.

