5 lowest scores by Mumbai Indians in IPL history

The 5 lowest scores registered by Mumbai Indians, the most successful team in IPL history.

Perhaps not surprisingly, MI lost on each of the 5 occasions.

Mumbai Indians

The most successful side in the history of the competition, Mumbai Indians (MI) have won the coveted Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy a record four times in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019 respectively. Led by Rohit Sharma, the team has excelled in buying good, proven players from the auction pool while keeping hold of their marquee signings like Kieron Pollard and Lasith Malinga.

Almost always starting the season slowly, MI take time to gather their stride but once they get going, they are most likely to end up winning the tournament. Creating a strong rivalry with Chennai Super Kings, MI did struggle during the initial days of the IPL, with some shambolic performances.

Despite dominating in recent years, Rohit Sharma and co. have put up abysmal performances at times. On that note, let us have a look at the five lowest scores recorded by Mumbai Indians in IPL history.

# T2: 92 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (2016)

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

In this 2016 match-up in Hyderabad against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first.

With the opening duo of David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan giving the Sunrisers a solid start, the duo scoring 48 and 82* respectively, Sharma soon started regretting his decision. Yuvraj Singh added the final flourish as Mumbai Indians were asked to chase down 178 runs from their quota of 20 overs to win the match.

It was a chase where MI's batting line-up would fail miserably in. The fact that their number eight batsman was the highest scorer of their innings spoke volumes of how shambolic their batsmen were on the night.

Ashish Nehra and Mustafizur Rahman were the best of the bowlers for Sunrisers with three wickets apiece. At the score of 30, MI had half their side back in the pavilion before the end of the powerplay. Harbhajan Singh's unbeaten innings of 21 provided a semblance of respectability to the total but was the eventual outcome was never in doubt as MI were bowled out for 92.

T2: 92 vs Rajasthan Royals (2013)

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Advertisement

With Ricky Ponting captaining the side, Mumbai Indians boasted a lot of firepower in the starting eleven with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Mitchell Johnson in their ranks.

However, this game against the Rajasthan Royals in 2013 was about the bowlers, the Rajasthan bowlers to be more specific. Batting first, Rajasthan posted a total of 179 for the loss of three wickets, with Ajinkya Rahane scoring an unbeaten 68.

Needing 180 to win, the Mumbai batsmen capitulated under the pressure from the Royal bowling unit. Apart from Dinesh Karthik and Ambati Rayudu who top-scored with 30 and 28 respectively, only one other batsman managed to reach double figures.

James Faulkner was the pick of the bowlers for Rajasthan as he picked up three wickets which included the wicket of Karthik. However, this performance had little bearing as the Mumbai-based side went on to win their first IPL title.

T2: 92 vs Delhi Daredevils (2012)

Sachin Tendulkar was unavailable for this game

Batting first in this clash with Delhi Daredevils in 2012, Mumbai Indians opened with Davy Jacobs and Richard Levi. The ploy did not work out as both of them were dismissed before the end of the fourth over having just one run amonst themselves.

It was up to Rohit Sharma to steady the ship but the hitman ran out of partners as the Delhi bowlers ran riot through the MI batting order. Captain Harbhajan Singh top-scored with 33 as Mumbai were bowled out for 92.

The Delhi Daredevils cruised to victory with seven wickets and more than five overs to spare.

T1: 87 vs Kings XI Punjab (2011)

Shaun Marsh top-scored in this game with 43

In this IPL meeting in 2011, Kings XI Punjab, possessing the likes of Adam Gilchrist and Shaun Marsh, were put in to bat by the Mumbai Indians.

After a decent start, Punjab managed to score 163 runs for the loss of eight wickets, with five wickets, Munaf Patel being the pick of the bowlers for MI. The final total was an underwhelming one considering the inability of the Royals team in capitalising on a decent start provided by the top order.

Needing 164 to win, MI found themselves three down before the end of the fifth over as the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Aiden Blizzard were back in the pavilion. The rest of the team struggled to get going before being dismissed for 87, their lowest total in competition history.

T1: 87 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (2018)

Mumbai Indians finished fifth in 2018

Against the Sunrisers Hyderabad during the 2018 edition of the IPL, Mumbai Indians equalled their lowest total in the competition registered seven seasons ago.

Having won the toss, MI elected to bowl first. The decision looked to be a good one as the MI bowling unit led by Mitchell McClenaghan and Hardik Pandya bowled Sunrisers out for 118, with the duo snaring two wickets apiece.

The target of 119 seemed a modest one considering the might and batting depth of the team. But on the day, that was not to be as MI faltered like a house of cards. Barring Suryakumar Yadav and Krunal Pandya who were the top scorers with 34 and 24 respectively, no other player managed to score in double digits.

Siddhart Kaul was the pick of the bowlers for Sunrisers, with three wickets, as Hyderabad won a low-scoring encounter by 31 runs.