5 lowest totals defended in IPL history ft. PBKS vs KKR 2025

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) created history in their clash against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match on Tuesday, April 15. They defended the lowest ever total in the history of the tournament.

While there have been many high-scoring games with teams scoring in excess of 250 since IPL 2024, the IPL 2025 witnessed a much-needed low-scoring thriller. Amid massive sixes and boundaries being smashed all over the park, it was the bowlers from both sides who stole the show, leaving the batters clueless in this contest.

While batters often take the limelight, with highest totals scored and chased being discussed, this is the occassion to look at the lowest totals defended in the IPL, a rare feat that does not happen everyday in the league.

5 lowest totals defended in IPL history

#5 SRH vs PWI, 2013

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) played the Pune Warriors India (PWI) in Pune in the 2013 season. Batting first, SRH were restricted to 119/8 in their 20 overs. With the likes of Robin Uthappa, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Manish Pandey, and others in PWI, it appeared as the game was as good as done.

However, SRH came out with different plans. They picked the first wicket in the fifth over and there was no looking back. Amit Mishra bagged four wickets while Thisara Perera claimed three, as PWI were bundled out for 108 in 19 overs, resulting in an 11-run win for Hyderabad.

#4 PBKS vs MI, 2009

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) (then Kings XI Punjab) appear on this list for their thrilling win against the Mumbai Indians in 2009. This game was played in Durban as the 2009 edition took place in South Africa. Punjab were held at 119/8 in their 20 overs after batting first.

Big names such as Sachin Tendulkar and Sanath Jayasuriya faltered in the chase as Mumbai kept losing wickets right from the start. PBKS kept chipping away as the game went right down the wire. Irfan Pathan picked up two wickets while the rest chipped in as they restricted Mumbai to 116/7 to win by three runs.

#3 SRH vs MI, 2018

During the 2018 season, the SunRisers Hyderabad defended 118 runs against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai's bowlers produced a solid show to bundle the visiting team out for just 118 runs in 18.4 overs.

However, Hyderabad's bowlers came harder at the hosts and turned the tables. Mumbai lost three wickets in the powerplay and were eventually skittled out for just 87 runs in 18.5 overs, as Hyderabad won by a huge margin of 31 runs while defending such a low score. Siddharth Kaul led the charge with three wickets while Rashid Khan and Basil Thampi bagged two each.

#2 CSK vs PBKS, 2009

During the 2009 season, the Chennai Super Kings played Punjab in Durban. A collective bowling effort from Punjab saw Chennai scoring only 116/9 in their 20 overs as they batted first.

Punjab, however, failed to get past the line as they were unable to chase down 117 runs. They lost half the side with just 59 runs on the board and could not recover from that stage. Eventually, they were restricted to 92/8 as Chennai completed a 24-run victory.

#1 PBKS vs KKR, 2025

PBKS feature for the third time on this list. Against defending champions KKR in the ongoing season, they became the team to defend the lowest total in IPL history. Batting first, Punjab faltered and were bowled out for 111 in just 15.3 overs.

However, what followed next was nothing short of a nightmare for KKR. They lost two wickets for seven runs but recovered fine before losing the third wicket at 62. It was after this point that the game turned on its head, with PBKS making a comeback. KKR collapsed like a pack of cards and were bundled out for just 95 in 15.1 overs as Punjab won by 16 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal (four wickets) and Marco Jansen (three wickets) were the stars with the ball.

