5 players who could earn big deals at IPL 2023 Auction by starting well in BBL

The IPL 2023 Auction is less than 10 days away. Over 400 players have made it to the final list of names that will go under the hammer on December 23 in Kochi. 991 players from different parts of the world had registered themselves for the mini auction, but not all of them have made the cut to the shortlisted names.

The final list features 132 foreign players, with 21 of them being from Australia. The majority of Australian stars are in action right now in the Big Bash League (BBL). While BBL 2022/23 will not conclude by the time the IPL 2023 Auction arrives, all the teams in the tournament would have played two to three games.

If any of the shortlisted players produce extraordinary performances in those matches, they could earn big at the IPL 2023 Auction. Here is a list of five such players.

#1 Travis Head

Adelaide Strikers batter Travis Head has registered himself in the ₹2 crore category for the IPL 2023 Auction. Head has not played in the IPL since 2017. His last appearance came for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 10th edition of the league.

Many teams need a top-order and a middle-order batter for the 2023 IPL season. Head fits into the category well. For the record, he has scored 2,251 runs in 93 T20 innings at a strike rate of 132.80. He could bag an IPL contract if he impresses for the Strikers in BBL 2022/23.

#2 Adam Zampa

Melbourne Stars captain Adam Zampa is currently one of the top leg-spinners in world cricket. The right-arm leggie became the sixth bowler to take 100 wickets in the Big Bash League during yesterday's match against Sydney Thunder.

Like the middle-order batters, the leg-spinners should be in demand at the IPL 2023 Auction. It should not be a surprise if Zampa sparks a bidding war at the mini auction.

#3 Daniel Sams

Sydney Thunder player Daniel Sams was surprisingly released by the Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2023 Auction. The Australian all-rounder performed decently for the franchise in the absence of Jofra Archer last season.

Considering that he adds variety to the pace attack with his left-arm medium-fast bowling, Sams should earn a big deal at the upcoming auction.

#4 Riley Meredith

Riley Meredith is another name who was released by the Mumbai Indians. The Hobart Hurricanes speedster has a good record in T20 cricket.

He sparked a bidding war in the IPL 2021 Auction, and if he gets going in BBL 2022/23, Riley could earn another big contract.

#5 Ben McDermott

Ben McDermott made history in the previous BBL season by smashing back-to-back centuries. The wicket-keeper batter will continue playing for the Hobart Hurricanes in BBL 2022/23 as well.

It will be interesting to see how he performs in the league this year. If he scores big again, Ben could bag his maiden IPL deal on December 23.

