5 players earning more than 10 crore in IPL 2024 who missed out on India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad ft. Shreyas Iyer

India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad came out today (April 30). Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team at the mega event later this year, with Hardik Pandya being his deputy.

Several big names like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Kuldeep Yadav have made it to the Indian squad for the mega event. Youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant and Arshdeep Singh have also received an opportunity to don the blue jersey at the global tournament.

At the same time, some of the other top Indian cricketers missed out on a spot in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad as well. Here's a list of five such Indian players with deals worth more than ₹10 crore in IPL 2024 but no place in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

#1 Shreyas Iyer - ₹12.25 crore

Shreyas Iyer is the skipper of the Kolkata Knight Riders team in IPL 2024. The Knight Riders retained him for a sum of ₹12.25 crore before the auction. Although Iyer played for India in a few bilateral T20Is last year, he has been ignored for the mega event.

Expand Tweet

Even in 2021 and 2022, Iyer was present in the T20 World Cup squads as a backup option. He never received an opportunity to play.

#2 KL Rahul - ₹17 crore

It is a little surprising to note that the most expensive Indian player of IPL 2024 does not have a place in the T20 World Cup squad. Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul has a ₹17 crore deal with the franchise.

In T20 World Cup 2022, Rahul was the deputy skipper of the Indian squad. However, this year, he is not even present in the list of traveling reserves.

#3 Harshal Patel - ₹11.75 crore

Punjab Kings all-rounder Harshal Patel is among the top wicket-takers in IPL 2024 right now. He has justified his franchise's decision to sign him for ₹11.75 crore at the mini auction last year.

Patel was a member of the Indian squad in T20 World Cup 2022. However, just like KL Rahul, he is absent from the main squad as well as the reserves list for the upcoming competition.

#4 Deepak Chahar - ₹14 crore

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) retained their all-rounder Deepak Chahar for a whopping ₹14 crore ahead of the IPL 2024 mini auction. Chahar has done a decent job with the new ball for CSK. He can bat a bit as well.

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately for Chahar, his injury issues seem to have cost him a place in the T20 World Cup 2024. Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube pipped him in the race to the pace-bowling all-rounders' slots.

#5 Ishan Kishan - ₹15.25 crore

Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan played for India in T20 World Cup 2021. He was also a part of the squads for Asia Cup and ODI World Cup last year. However, the southpaw has not been picked for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Kishan is one of the most expensive players in the Mumbai Indians squad. The five-time champions retained him for ₹15.25 crore, and his performances have been up to the mark as well. Still, his name was absent from the Indian T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback