Record Champions Mumbai Indians had a horrendous season in the last edition of the IPL. They won just four matches and finished bottom of the table.

A weak bowling attack was the principal reason for their failure last season. Spinners Murugan Ashwin and Fabian Allen have been released by Mumbai as they failed to impress last season.

Signing an experienced spinner is one of the priorities for the Mumbai Indians at this year's auction. Spinners Kumar Kartikeya Singh and Hrithik Shokeen are talended but lack experience. An experienced wicket-taking spinner is the need of the hour for the Mumbai Indians.

Here are the five spinners Mumbai Indians can target in the upcoming auction.

#1 Adam Zampa

Zampa is currently one of the best wrist spinners in limited overs cricket. He is Australia's second-highest wicket taker in T20I cricket this calendar year with 17 wickets in 15 matches. He has taken 103 wickets in 87 matches for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League. He has also played 14 games in the IPL and has picked up 21 wickets.

Zampa has many variations up his sleeve and has the ability to take wickets in the middle overs. A wicket-taking bowler, he can be a great signing for the five-time champions.

#2 Shakib Al-Hasan

Shakib is a veteran of the game and one of the best all-rounders in world cricket. He is vastly experienced and has won the IPL in the past with the Kolkata Knight Riders.

He is Bangladesh's third-highest run scorer with 349 runs in 15 matches and has also picked up 10 wickets. In 71 IPL matches he has scored 793 runs and has picked up 63 wickets. He occupies the top spot in the ICC Men's T20I All-rounders rankings.

His experience will surely help young spinners Kumar Kartikeya Singh and Hrithik Shokeen. Shakib will be a shrewd signing for the Mumbai Indians.

#3 Adil Rashid

Rashid has been an integral part of England's white-ball revolution and won the ODI World Cup in 2019 and the T20 World Cup this year. He is England's second-highest wicket taker in T20I cricket this calendar year with 19 wickets in 24 matches.

Rashid's performances were key to England's victory in the semi-finals and finals of the T20 World Cup. He is also one of the best wrist spinners in T20I cricket currently and the Mumbai Indians should try and sign him at the auction.

#4 Shams Mulani

Mulani represents Mumbai in domestic cricket. He ended the Ranji Trophy as the highest wicket-taker with 45 scalps in six games. He took 16 wickets from 10 games at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

In seven games, he took seven wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He is also useful with the bat down the order and has registered over 1000 runs in first-class cricket. Mulani being a local lad will the Wankhede pitch conditions very well. He will add variety and depth to Mumbai's spin attack and could be a smart buy for Mumbai.

#5 Akeal Hosein

The left-arm spinner from Trinidad is the third-highest wicket taker for the West Indies this calendar year with 19 wickets in 14 T20I matches. He has also performed well in many T20 leagues across the world. Hosein played for the New York Strikers in the Abu Dhabi T10 league and picked up nine wickets in 10 matches.

He picked up three wickets for 15 runs on debut for the Melbourne Renegades in the BBL. Hosein is a player in good form and worth buying considering his current form.

