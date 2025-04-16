5 times a team botched up a straightforward run chase in the IPL ft. KKR in 2025

The last week of IPL 2025 has seen teams collapse from winnable positions to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. If the Delhi Capitals (DC) botched up a 200+ run-chase from an excellent position against the Mumbai Indians (MI), the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) did one worse by choking away a sub-120 run-chase against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Ad

Like all runs and wickets do not count the same, all wins and losses do not hold the same weight. Victories from unwinnable situations often propel teams to title runs, thanks to the belief they gain from such triumphs.

On the other hand, unfathomable defeats from easily winnable positions can derail a campaign like nothing else. IPL has witnessed both sides of a coin in its 18-year history, and whether the ongoing 19th season will follow suit remains to be seen.

Ad

Trending

On that note, let us look at five times a team botched up a straightforward run-chase in the IPL.

# 1 KKR in IPL 2025

KKR became the latest side to gift-wrap a victory to their opponent from a winnable position in the IPL 2025 clash against PBKS last night (April 15). After a sensational bowling performance saw them restrict PBKS to 111, KKR started their run-chase off poorly at 7/2 in the second over.

Ad

However, normalcy resumed when skipper Ajinkya Rahane and the talented Angkrish Raghuvanshi added 55 for the third wicket. The former finally fell, with KKR needing another 50 for victory, and the wheels came off thereafter.

Expand Tweet

Ad

KKR lost their final seven eight wickets for just 33 runs to be bowled out for an embarrassing 95 in the 16th over, suffering a 16-run defeat. 111 was the lowest total defended in IPL history as PBKS celebrated wildly at the fall of KKR's final wicket.

# 2 SRH in 2020

PBKS may not have much to show for when it comes to IPL silverware. However, they have always been among the few sides capable of pulling off miraculous wins from improbable situations.

Ad

In 2020, PBKS produced a similar win to last night by defending a sub-par total. Facing off against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), PBKS posted only 126/7 in their 20 overs.

In response, SRH coasted to 100/3 in 16 overs, with the result looking like a mere formality. However, the pace duo of Chris Jordan and Arshdeep Singh led a remarkable comeback with three wickets each at the death to derail SRH's march towards the target.

SRH lost their final seven wickets for just 14 runs to be bowled out for 114 in 19.5 overs, handing PBKS a stunning 12-run win at Dubai.

Ad

# 3 DC in 2019

It is a hattrick of appearances for PBKS on this list of being at the right end of the opposition's collapse. Delhi Capitals (DC) were their victims on this occasion in the 2019 IPL season.

Batting first, PBKS posted a competitive 166/9 in 20 overs, led by a well-paced 30-ball 43 from David Miller. In reply, DC were coasting towards a comfortable victory at 144/3 in 16.4 overs, requiring only 23 off 20 deliveries.

Ace pacer Mohammed Shami started the PBKS comeback by removing a well-set Rishabh Pant on 39. It led to Chris Morris' run-out in the following delivery, and DC's score suddenly read 144/5 in 17 overs.

Ad

Sam Curran then channeled his inner Wasim Akram with a magnificent hattrick that started in the final ball of the 18th over and culminated with DC's final wicket in the second ball of the last over.

DC unfathomably lost their last eight wickets for seven runs to collapse from 144/3 to 152 all-out, suffering a shocking 14-run defeat.

# 4 KKR in 2014

We finally move away from PBKS and look back at another KKR collapse over a decade ago against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). In a 2014 season that ended in triumph, KKR's resurgence began after their incomprehensible collapse in a run-chase against RR.

Ad

Having restricted RR to 170 on a placid track in Ahmedabad, the KKR openers, Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa, raced to 121/0 in 14 overs. However, in one of the most stunning stretches in IPL history, KKR lost their next six wickets in the eight deliveries to fall to 123/6 in 15.2 overs.

While they lost no further wickets, that eight-ball madness saw a shell-shocked KKR finish at 160/6 in their 20 overs, losing by ten runs.

# 5 CSK in 2008

Before the victory a few days back in the ongoing IPL 2025, facing the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chepauk Stadium had been the No.1 kryptonite for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Yet, RCB fans will remember their first meeting against CSK in Chennai in the inaugural IPL season (2008).

Ad

Despite an otherwise rough season, RCB pulled off one of the first comeback victories in IPL history. Having scored only 126/8 in 20 overs, RCB saw CSK coasting at 84/2 in 13.1 overs.

However, a series of wickets from the RCB bowlers prevented CSK from finishing the run chase. CSK lost six wickets for just 25 runs in a 31-ball span to finish 112/8 in 20 overs.

RCB won by 14 runs and enjoyed a rare moment of jubilation in an otherwise challenging 2008 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More