IPL Auction 2020: 5 uncapped players who might get released

IPL 2020 auction will be held on 19th December in Kolkata

The Indian Premier League for long has been a pre-eminent platform for the blooming and budding cricketers owing to the very reason that it owns all the elements to make it a competitive brand for the youngsters. In the past, quite a few young cricketers have profited from it and as the time passes by, we'll have the opportunity to witness plenty more talented individuals coming through.

Although the mega event is said to have created a pool of opportunities to the budding cricketers, it invariably comes with a sense of pressure to perform. Hence, the young and uncapped players always remain on their toes in hopes of being able to produce their best. That forms the base for a comprehensive trade of uncapped players among the franchises.

For the very same fact, in this year's auction, quite a few franchises could be letting go of some of their inexperienced and uncapped players who failed to make an impact last year. L

letus look at five such players who might get released ahead of the impending IPL auction.

#1 T Natarajan (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

T Natarajan was bought for a sum of 40 lakhs in 2018 by SRH.

The first uncapped player on our list is Thangarasu Natarajan, whom SunRisers Hyderabad acquired in IPL 2018 Auction for INR 40 lakhs. Unfortunately, the left-arm pacer failed to feature for SRH in the 2018 edition of IPL. The story continued in 2019 as well since T Natarajan didn't get any closer to a dedicated place in SRH's playing XI.

Having warmed the bench for close to two years, SRH might consider letting the medium-pacer from Tamil Nadu go. Also, it is worthy to note that without Natarajan, Hyderabad will get no weaker in their bowling department as they have quite a few good bowlers on their bench. Moreover, while releasing Natarajan, SRH can resort to strengthening their batting power as they lack quality Indian batsmen in their middle-order.

Having looked at Sunrisers' scenario with T Natarajan, it seems quite realistic that Hyderabad will bid adieu to the pacer ahead of the auction.

