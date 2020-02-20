Cricket News Today: All-Star game unlikely to happen before start of IPL, Virat Kohli’s men on the verge of creating record and more - 20th February 2020

Aakash Arya FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Virat Kohli (left) and MS Dhoni (right)

Hello and welcome to the daily round-up of all the major stories happening in the cricketing world today.

First up is the IPL All-Star game getting called off, followed by the Indian team on the verge of creating another record. Neil Wagner has been ruled out of the first Test versus India while Kane Williamson to reveal the playing XI after one last look at the pitch. And lastly, Umar Akhal getting suspended under PCB’s anti-corruption code.

Here is a look at those stories in detail.

#1 All-Star game unlikely to happen before start of IPL

2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's brainchild, an IPL All-Star game, which was scheduled to be held on March 25th at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has been called off and is unlikely to take place before the start of the new IPL season.

IPL franchises from Northern and Eastern India (Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals) were to form a team to take on players from franchises belonging to Southern and Western India (Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad).

However, due to the franchises' continued reluctance and lack of communication between them and the BCCI have resulted in it being scrapped off before the start of IPL 2020.

“It is at least not happening before the start of the IPL.”

🗓️🗓️ Announcement 🚨🚨



Schedule for league stage of the VIVO IPL 2020 is out 😎



Mumbai Indians to take on Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener in Mumbai on March 29th 🏟️🏟️



Full Details here 👉👉https://t.co/vi0Ve6zoy8 pic.twitter.com/kankjBLuJg — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 18, 2020

Advertisement

Full article: IPL 2020 | All-Star game unlikely to happen before the start of the tournament

1 / 5 NEXT