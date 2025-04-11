CSK vs KKR Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

Captaincy is MS Dhoni's destiny. The responsibility seems to seek him out and thrust itself in his hands even when he appears to have let it go, first with Ravindra Jadeja and then with Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Gaikwad, who has been ruled out of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) with an elbow fracture, will be sorely missed as a batter. As a captain, however, Dhoni is the best in the business and arguably the best there's ever been. For a team that has lost four on the trot, the superstar's return to the helm could be the boost they need.

CSK's home form has been patchy in this year's tournament. Two teams have already beaten them at Chepauk, with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) striving to become the third on Friday, April 11.

The defending champions have blown hot and cold in IPL 2025, having alternated between losses and wins in their five matches. Currently placed sixth in the standings, KKR have a negative net run rate and need to find some momentum as the league stage progresses.

The head-to-head record between the two teams is fairly even, with CSK having won three of their last five meetings. Can the Men in Yellow get back to winning ways in front of their home crowd? Or will KKR push them into further misery?

CSK's squad for IPL 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Deepak Hooda, Andre Siddarth, Devon Conway, MS Dhoni, Vansh Bedi, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, R Ashwin, Sam Curran, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis.

KKR's squad for IPL 2025: Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mayank Markande, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya.

IPL 2025: Can KKR consign CSK to further Chepauk misery?

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Dhoni's return as captain will certainly boost CSK's stocks in the bowling department. The legendary skipper won't make elementary mistakes, and if the Chepauk wicket offers even a bit of turn, he'll be the best man to rotate the trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Noor Ahmad.

However, without Gaikwad, it's hard to see how CSK will get through their batting shortcomings. They have virtually no solidity in their middle order, which features out-of-form, inexperienced, and limited names. Even Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra, who put on the team's best opening stand of the season in the last game, haven't been in the best of nick.

Kolkata have plenty of resources in the bowling department to go with their immense batting depth. While key players, including Quinton de Kock and Andre Russell, haven't been in the best of form, they have enough in the tank to get the job done.

KKR are the overwhelming favorites for this one. Dhoni's magic touch could bring CSK into the game, but the hosts will likely find it tough to upset the three-time IPL champions.

Prediction: KKR to win Match 25 of IPL 2025.

