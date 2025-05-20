CSK vs RR Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

For the last time in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take to the field. At the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, the inaugural IPL champions will face off against an opposition they know a thing or two about - the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

This time, however, both teams don't have much to play for. Placed ninth and 10th respectively, RR and CSK are in a battle to avoid the wooden spoon. Their seasons have gone just about as badly as they could have, although the emergence of a few young superstars will hold them in good stead going forward.

The Super Kings are on the back of a promising win over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), but they will be without Rachin Ravindra, Jamie Overton, Sam Curran and Nathan Ellis for this encounter. The Royals have lost Jofra Archer, but their new overseas recruits and young stars are expected to feature.

In the reverse fixture between these two sides, Wanindu Hasaranga's four-fer helped RR clinch a narrow win in the chase. CSK have only a slightly positive head-to-head record against Rajasthan and will want to continue their brief winning momentum.

CSK's squad for IPL 2025: Rahul Tripathi, Dewald Brevis, Shaik Rasheed, Deepak Hooda, Andre Siddarth, Devon Conway, MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, R Ashwin, Sam Curran, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, Ayush Mhatre, Nathan Ellis.

RR's squad for IPL 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh Rathore, Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Nandre Burger, Lhuan-dre Pretorius.

IPL 2025: RR seek to avoid wooden spoon against CSK

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

On the whole, CSK seem to be slightly better placed at this point in time thanks to their bowling attack. Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad and Khaleel Ahmed have been their three biggest wicket-taking threats, although the Sri Lankan hasn't been anywhere near his best this season. Khaleel's form, meanwhile, has tapered off.

Despite that, the CSK bowlers have the personnel and skill required to ask questions of the RR batters, who haven't been able to strike the right balance between attack and defense in IPL 2025. This has been especially true in chases, with Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer and Shubham Dubey not being able to get the team over the line.

The Royals have a great degree of top-order firepower. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi have nearly killed a few games in the powerplay, while Sanju Samson is back. However, their middle-order and bowling shortcomings could make it tough for them to compete with the Super Kings at a venue which hasn't been as batting-friendly as previous seasons.

It's hard to predict a winner for this contest, given how the two teams' seasons have transpired. CSK might just have a slight edge.

Prediction: CSK to win Match 62 of IPL 2025.

