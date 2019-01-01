From IPL archives: Highest wicket taker for each team in IPL 2009

Deccan Chargers won the title in 2009 by beating RCB in the final.

The success of the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League in 2008 took the world by storm. From the blistering knock of Brendon McCullum in the first match to a last-ball finish in the finals, every aspect of the game was at its glamorous best. Given the popularity of the sport and a star-studded line up of players, everyone in the cricketing fraternity wanted to be a part of the cash-rich league.

As general elections were scheduled to take place in multi-phases in 2009, BCCI decided to shift the tournament to South Africa. This presented a new challenge as teams build for slow and low turners of Indian surfaces started looking for quality pacers in the squad to suit pitches in South Africa.

With the T20 World Cup set to happen in England right after the IPL, players used it to get acclimatized to the pace and bounce. As expected, bowlers had the upper hand with only one total of over 200 compared to 11 in 2008.

Let us look at the primary bowlers for each team took the most wickets.

#1 Deccan Chargers - RP Singh - 23 Wickets

R.P Singh

RP Singh had an impressive start to the season against Kolkata Knight Riders with a four-wicket haul. This man of the match performance gave the confidence to the left arm pacer as he ended up grabbing the purple cap with 23 wickets.

He was instrumental in the title-winning reign of Deccan Chargers as he was the primary wicket-taker. The left-arm pacer was very effective in the powerplays, picking up wickets regularly and had the ability to tie down the batsman with some wonderful death bowling.

It was evident in the finals of the tournament, where his spell of 4-0-16-1 helped his team defend a below-par score of 143 against an experienced RCB batting lineup. He picked up the wicket of Jacques Kallis in his first spell and came back at the death to give just 7 runs in his last overs to secure the title.

