How much money did each franchise spend at the IPL 2024 auction?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction was held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Tuesday. While 332 players were shortlisted to go under the gavel, a total of 72 players ended up getting sold, with 30 of them being overseas cricketers.

Australian players dominated the 2024 IPL auction. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins broke records to become the two most expensive players to be purchased in the history of the tournament. Starc was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹24.75 crore, while Cummins was sold to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for ₹20.50 crore.

Among Indian players, Harshal Patel was the most expensive buy. He was purchased by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for ₹11.75 crore. Sameer Rizvi, an uncapped 20-year-old batter from Uttar Pradesh, was sold to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for ₹8.40 crore.

Franchise-wise break up of amount spent at the IPL auction 2024

72 players were sold at the auction in Dubai. (Pic: iplt20.com)

A total of ₹230.45 crore was spent at the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai on Tuesday. Below is a franchise-wise break of the amount spent by each of the 10 teams.

Chennai Super Kings (₹30.4 crore)

Chennai Super Kings went into the auction with ₹31.4 crore. They purchased six players at the auction, with three of them being overseas cricketers.

New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell (₹14 crore) was their most expensive buy, while Rizvi (₹8.4 crore) was their second-most expensive purchase. CSK spent ₹30.4 crore and had a purse of ₹1 crore left after the auction.

Delhi Capitals (₹19.05 crore)

Delhi Capitals (DC) entered the auction with a purse of ₹28.95 crore. They purchased nine players, with four of them being overseas cricketers.

Kumar Kushagra (₹7.20 crore) was their biggest buy, while they also purchased Jhye Richardson for ₹5 crore. DC spent ₹19.05 crore and had funds of ₹9.90 crore left after the auction.

Gujarat Titans (₹30.3 crore)

IPL 2023 runners-up Gujarat Titans (GT) went into the auction with the biggest purse of ₹38.15 crore. They purchased eight players, with two of them being overseas cricketers.

Aussie pacer Spencer Johnson (₹10 crore) was their most expensive buy. They also purchased big-hitting batter Shahrukh Khan for ₹7.4 crore. In all, GT spent ₹30.3 crore and were left with a purse of ₹7.85 crore after the IPL auction.

Kolkata Knight Riders (₹31.35 crore)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) entered the auction with a purse of ₹32.7 crore. They went all-out for Starc and emptied ₹24.75 crore to purchase the Aussie.

Mujeeb Rahman (₹ 2 crore) was their next most expensive buy! KKR bought 10 players, four of them overseas. They spent ₹31.35 crore and ended the auction with a purse of ₹1.35 crore.

Lucknow Super Giants (₹12.20 crore)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) went into the IPL 2024 auction with a purse of ₹13.15 crore. They purchased six cricketers, with two of them being overseas players.

Indian pacer Shivam Mavi (₹6.40 crore) was their most expensive buy. LSG spent ₹12.20 crore and ended the auction with funds of ₹95 lakh left.

Mumbai Indians (₹16.7 crore)

Mumbai Indians (MI) went into the auction with a purse of ₹17.75 crore. They purchased eight players, including four overseas cricketers.

MI bought South African pacer Gerald Coetzee for ₹5 crore and Sri Lanka’s Nuwan Thushara for ₹4.8 crore. Mumbai spent ₹16.7 crore and ended the auction with funds of ₹1.05 crore remaining.

Punjab Kings (₹24.95 crore)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) entered the IPL 2024 auction with a purse of ₹29.1 crore. They purchased eight players, two of them being overseas cricketers. Indian pacer Harshal Patel (₹11.75 crore) was their biggest buy, while they also spent ₹8 crore on South African batter Rilee Rossouw.

Punjab Kings spent ₹24.95 crore and had a purse of ₹4.15 crore left after the auction.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (₹20.4 crore)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) went into the auction with funds of ₹23.25 crore. They purchased six cricketers, three of them being overseas players.

Somewhat surprisingly, West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph (₹11.50 crore) was their biggest buy, while they also picked Yash Dayal for ₹5 crore. RCB spent ₹20.40 crore and ended the IPL 2024 auction with a purse of ₹2.85 crore left.

Rajasthan Royals (₹14.3 crore)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) entered the IPL 2024 auction with a purse of ₹14.5 crore. They purchased five cricketers, with three of them being overseas players.

West Indies T20I captain Rovman Powell (₹7.4 crore) was their biggest buy. They also picked Shubham Dubey for ₹5.8 crore. RR spent ₹14.3 crore and finished the auction with funds of ₹20 lakh remaining.

SunRisers Hyderabad (₹30.80 crore)

Sunrisers Hyderabad went into the IPL 2024 auction with a purse of ₹34 crore. They purchased six players, including three overseas cricketers.

SRH shelled out ₹20.50 crore for Cummins and ₹6.8 crore for Travis Head. SRH spent ₹30.80 crore and ended the auction with funds of ₹3.2 crore left.

