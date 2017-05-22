IPL 2017: 5 unsung heroes from the competition

These players did their job without being in the news too often.

Shankar Narayan 22 May 2017

After 46 days of intense action, the Indian Premier League came to a close on Sunday with the Mumbai Indians winning a thriller of a game against the Rising Pune Supergiant at Hyderabad.

We now look back at 5 such players from the 2017 edition, who performed very well for their franchise, but did not get spoken about as much as they deserved.

5.Nathan-Coulter-Nile

The Australian speedster was picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL Auctions earlier this year and proved to be an excellent selection for the Gautam Gambhir-led side. Coulter-Nile, who was part of the Delhi setup last year, took 15 wickets in 8 matches for the Knight Riders at an economy rate of 8.04.

His best performance in the competition came in the Eliminator against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, when he took 3 for 20 in his 4 overs to win the Player of the match award and also help the Knight Riders win the game.

There is uncertainty over whether players can be retained in the upcoming edition of the competition. If that does turn out to be the case, maybe Coulter-Nile could be in the reckoning for a retention.