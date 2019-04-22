IPL 2019: 3 IPL Trophy winners who are now part of RCB

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 2.92K // 22 Apr 2019, 21:32 IST

Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj with Virat Kohli (Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20)

The Indian Premier League was initiated by the BCCI way back in 2008, with eight city-based franchises competing against each other to win the coveted title. Amongst the eight teams, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have been the most successful with three title victories each.

Kolkata Knight Riders are next with two championship wins while Rajasthan Royals, Deccan Chargers and Sunrisers Hyderabad have won it once each. On the other hand, teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals are yet to put their hands on the IPL trophy.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have reached the IPL final thrice but on all the three occasions they have ended up as runners-up while Kings XI Punjab finished runners-up in 2014. Delhi are yet to play an IPL final.

In the league's 11-year history, a lot of players have swapped teams with the likes of Aaron Finch, Parthiv Patel and Yuvraj Singh having played for almost all the franchises once. This means that the players who were once a part of champion teams land up in teams with no title victories to boast of.

In this article, we will have a look at the 3 IPL winners who are now a part of RCB:

#3 Kulwant Khejroliya

Kulwant Khejroliya won the IPL title with Mumbai Indians in 2017 (Image Courtesy - BCCI/IPLT20)

Rajasthan-born fast bowler, Kulwant Kheroliya played his debut IPL season for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2017. Though the pacer did not don the MI jersey even once. Mumbai won the IPL that year thanks to Rohit Sharma's smart captaincy.

Next year, Kulwant Khejroliya moved to the Royal Challengers Bangalore and played 3 matches for them in the 2018 season. He could pick only 2 wickets in those matches and had to sit out of the playing XI for the remaining ones.

He was retained by RCB for the 2019 edition as well. Hence, a one-time IPL winner Kulwant is now a part of the RCB camp.

