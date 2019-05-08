IPL 2019: 3 Players who deserved to be in the playoffs

Andre Russell (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

With the conclusion of the league stage, IPL 2019 is all set for the playoffs. The top four teams in the points table - Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad - will battle it out in playoffs to get their hands on the coveted trophy.

These teams put up quite a stellar show in the league stage and did very well as a unit. On the other hand, the bottom four teams couldn't come together as a team and were more dependent on individuals; that was one of the main reasons why they couldn't win the important moments that truly mattered.

That said, there were many players who performed extremely well but could not help their team to finish in the top four as they didn't get enough support from other players. Here, we take a look at three such players who deserved to be a part of the playoffs but have instead been sent packing from the tournament for no fault of their own:

#3 Shreyas Gopal

Shreyas Gopal (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Shreyas Gopal was easily the biggest positive for Rajasthan Royals this IPL. The leg-spinner emerged as one of the best bowlers for the Royals as he did exceedingly well with the ball throughout the league stage.

Gopal was effective in the powerplays as well as in the middle overs with his sharp leg spin. He took 20 wickets from 14 matches at an impressive average of 17.35 and an economy rate of 7.22, and was by far the highest wicket-taker for his team. He also took a hat-trick, in the away match against RCB.

Despite his brilliant outing this season, Gopal could not take his team to the playoffs as he did not get enough support from the other players. Rajasthan Royals finished at a disappointing 7th place on the points table.

