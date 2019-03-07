×
IPL 2019: 8 players who need to impress to seal World Cup spots

Shreyas
ANALYST
Feature
9.48K   //    07 Mar 2019, 15:55 IST

This season will be crucial for KL Rahul
This season will be crucial for KL Rahul

Not only has the IPL provided platforms for youngsters to announce themselves, but it has also acted as an efficient filter for national selection. It deeply influences the selection process and though Kohli made a diplomatic announcement that the IPL won't have an impact on World Cup selection, it's actually a golden chance for few players looking to get the seal on their spots in India's World Cup roster.

Not only Indian players but even overseas players' performance will come under severe scrutiny by national coaches. If overseas fast bowlers perform well in India, they can perform even better in pace-friendly conditions like England and this will come into consideration when the teams square off against each other.

While guaranteed first-team players' performances won't be taken under the microscope, the players who are on the fringe of being selected have the risk of being snubbed at the last minute and will want to stay on their toes and give fitting replies to questions posed.

Without further ado, let's take a look at one player from each team who'll look to seal their places in the World Cup squad with great performances in the IPL.

#1 Chennai Super Kings - Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja

It's true that there are many World Cup aspirants in the CSK squad but thankfully, most of them will certainly make it to their respective squads. The likes of Mitchell Santner and Lungi Ngidi have become quintessential to their side's setup and even Ambati Rayudu will make it with ease.

That being said, the question arises as to where does Ravindra Jadeja go. He has been provided a golden opportunity to prove himself and make a bid for that World Cup spot due to Hardik Pandya's back strain and is doing a decent job for India in the ODI series.

That won't be enough, though, as Vijay Shankar too is pushing for a place and with Kedar Jadhav as a handy third spinner, Jadeja might not be a necessity for the World Cup.

Hence, he has to make the best use of this IPL under MS Dhoni and with impressive performances, board a last minute bus to the WC.

