×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Big weaknesses of some of the franchises

Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
Feature
8.17K   //    10 Mar 2019, 19:01 IST

Rajasthan Royals will be seriously depleted in the second half of the IPL.
Rajasthan Royals will be seriously depleted in the second half of the IPL.

The Indian Premier League is set to start on 23rd March in Chennai, with the Chennai Super Kings taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Like every year, this season, the IPL will boast of many star attractions.

Every team does a lot of analysis and homework before the season begins to have the best players at their disposal. They have different types of players in their squad depending on their strategies and game plan. They try their best to rope in the best possible players who will suit their style of play. However, that isn't possible as teams wouldn't have the required budget to buy all the players they want.

Hence, every team will lack in some or the other department, and opposition teams will try to expose teams in those areas. No matter how much they try, there will be certain weaknesses that can't be covered and in this article, we shall have a look at the biggest weaknesses of each team.

#1 Chennai Super Kings - Death bowling

BBL - Semi Final: Hurricanes v Stars
BBL - Semi Final: Hurricanes v Stars

CSK's death bowling was an issue for them last season, and it doesn't look like they have done anything to solve it. Their premier death bowler, Dwayne Bravo, had a terrible outing in the IPL last season and conceded runs at an economy rate of nearly 10. He also conceded 27 sixes last season and has become way too predictable with his slower balls.

They bought Mohit Sharma at the auction this season, but he isn't the same bowler he used to be a couple of years back. He had an economy rate of 10.85 last season and played his last competitive game 4 months ago. Shardul Thakur had an economy rate of 9.23 and isn't known for his death bowling.

Lungi Ngidi bowled just 7 of his 26 overs at the death and while he did impress, he will be available for just a few games this season. Furthermore, 7 overs are too small a sample size to judge whether he is good or not. David Willey is also not great at the death.

It will be interesting to see how CSK will tackle their death bowling issues.


1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians MS Dhoni Virat Kohli IPL 2019 Teams & Squads
IPL 2019: Top 5 bowlers in the history of the IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Players to watch out from each team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Analysing what each squad lacks on paper
RELATED STORY
IPL: List of Players who have captained IPL franchises
RELATED STORY
Predicting where each team will finish on the points table in IPL 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Indian cricketing giants that might be playing their last IPL this year
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: The biggest hitter of each team
RELATED STORY
IPL: 6 Cricketers to have featured in the same franchise for 8 or more years
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: The ongoing rivalry between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Predicted Playing XI of all 8 teams
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
England Women in India 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australian Domestic Other Matches
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us