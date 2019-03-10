IPL 2019: Big weaknesses of some of the franchises

Namrath Kadiyala FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 8.17K // 10 Mar 2019, 19:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rajasthan Royals will be seriously depleted in the second half of the IPL.

The Indian Premier League is set to start on 23rd March in Chennai, with the Chennai Super Kings taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Like every year, this season, the IPL will boast of many star attractions.

Every team does a lot of analysis and homework before the season begins to have the best players at their disposal. They have different types of players in their squad depending on their strategies and game plan. They try their best to rope in the best possible players who will suit their style of play. However, that isn't possible as teams wouldn't have the required budget to buy all the players they want.

Hence, every team will lack in some or the other department, and opposition teams will try to expose teams in those areas. No matter how much they try, there will be certain weaknesses that can't be covered and in this article, we shall have a look at the biggest weaknesses of each team.

#1 Chennai Super Kings - Death bowling

BBL - Semi Final: Hurricanes v Stars

CSK's death bowling was an issue for them last season, and it doesn't look like they have done anything to solve it. Their premier death bowler, Dwayne Bravo, had a terrible outing in the IPL last season and conceded runs at an economy rate of nearly 10. He also conceded 27 sixes last season and has become way too predictable with his slower balls.

They bought Mohit Sharma at the auction this season, but he isn't the same bowler he used to be a couple of years back. He had an economy rate of 10.85 last season and played his last competitive game 4 months ago. Shardul Thakur had an economy rate of 9.23 and isn't known for his death bowling.

Lungi Ngidi bowled just 7 of his 26 overs at the death and while he did impress, he will be available for just a few games this season. Furthermore, 7 overs are too small a sample size to judge whether he is good or not. David Willey is also not great at the death.

It will be interesting to see how CSK will tackle their death bowling issues.