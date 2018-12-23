IPL 2019: Cost of each IPL franchise

Which is the most expensive team for IPL 2019?

The 2019 IPL auction was completed just a few days back and the franchises bought a total of 60 players out of the 351 players who went under the hammer. This time around, we saw a substantial rise in the demand of the Indian players. Jaydev Unadkat and Varun Chakravarthy happened to be the joint-most expensive buys in this year IPL auction at INR 8.4 Crore.

At the 2019 IPL auction, the franchises spent a total of INR 106.8 Crore in acquiring the 60 players. This figure roughly translates to INR 1.78 Crore spent per player. On an average, each franchise shelled out INR 13.35 Crore at the auction. Thus, while having a look at these numbers, let us also look at how much money each franchise spent and how much each team costs for IPL 2019.

#8 Delhi Capitals: INR 58 Crore

Delhi Capitals is the least expensive team for IPL 2019

Delhi Capitals had a decent run at the 2019 IPL Auction as they managed to add some quality players to their squad while strengthening each of the departments. They made some outstanding signings in the name of Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Hanuma Vihari, and Keemo Paul.

Players traded by DCS for IPL 2019: Capitals traded Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, and Shahbaz Nadeem for the services of Shikhar Dhawan.

Players bought by DCS at 2019 IPL Auction: Hanuma Vihari (INR 2 Crore), Axar Patel (INR 5 Crore), Ishant Sharma (INR 1.1 Crore), Ankush Bains (INR 20 Lac), Colin Ingram (INR 6.4 Crore), Sherfane Rutherford (INR 2 Crore), Keemo Paul (INR 50 Lac), Jalaj Saxena (INR 20 Lac), and Bandaru Ayyappa (INR 20 Lac).

The total cost of players bought by DCS at 2019 IPL Auction: INR 17.6 Crore

Players retained by DCS for IPL 2019: Shreyas Iyer (INR 7 Crore), Prithvi Shaw (INR 1.2 Crore), Rishabh Pant (INR 8 Crore), Manjot Kalra (INR 20 Lac), Colin Munro (INR 1.9 Crore), Chris Morris (INR 7.1 Crore), Jayant Yadav (INR 50 Lac), Rahul Tewatia (INR 3 Crore), Harshal Patel (INR 20 Lac), Amit Mishra (INR 4 Crore), Kagiso Rabada (INR 4.2 Crore), Trent Boult (INR 2.2 Crore), Sandeep Lamichhane (INR 20 Lac), and Avesh Khan (INR 70 Lac).

The total cost of players retained by DCS for IPL 2019: INR 40.4 Crore

Hence, the total cost of DCS for IPL 2019 will amount to INR 58 Crore.

