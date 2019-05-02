IPL 2019, DC vs RR: Head-to-head record, probable XI and players to watch out for

Rishabh Pant (Image courtesy:iplt20.com)

On 4th May, the Rajasthan Royals will take on the Delhi Capitals for the second time in IPL 2019, this time in Delhi. DC have already qualified for the playoffs with eight wins from 13 games and are currently second in the IPL points table. On the other hand, RR have 11 points from 13 outings and presently find themselves fifth in the standings.

After three successive wins, the Delhi Capitals had a night to forget against the Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday as they lost the game by a huge margin of 80 runs.

The Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last three outings; their most recent game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore ended in a no result.

Head-to-head record

These teams have played each other 19 times in the past. RR have emerged victorious in 11 games, while the Delhi-based franchise have managed to win eight times.

DC won the match by 6 wickets, when these two teams met earlier in the season in Jaipur.

Probable XI – Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Ingram, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Axar Patel, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma

Players on the bench: Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Manjot Kalra, Keemo Paul, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Sandeep Lamichhane, Bandaru Ayyappa, Jagadeesha Suchith

Player to watch out for – Kagiso Rabada

The South African speedster is the Purple Cap holder with 25 wickets from 12 games. He will be the trump-card for the Delhi Capitals against the batting line-up of RR.

Probable XI – Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Liam Livingstone, Ashton Turner, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag ,Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas,

Players on the bench: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Krishnappa Gowtham, Rahul Tripathi, Prashant Chopra, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Shashank Singh, Shubham Ranjane, Steve Smith, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jofra Archer, Sudhesan Midhun, Ish Sodhi

Player to watch out for – Sanju Samson

With 337 runs from 11 matches, the elegant right-hander from Kerala will be the key player to watch out for the Rajasthan Royals. He became the first centurion of IPL 2019 when he smashed a 55-ball 102 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.