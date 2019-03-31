IPL 2019: Match 12, CSK vs RR - 3 things to expect from the game

Vijay Raman FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 223 // 31 Mar 2019, 17:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

An important game for the Royals.

Two teams with contrasting starts head to Chennai to face off for what is an important game for the Rajasthan Royals. This will be the second match in the city after a rather disappointing pitch that was in place for the opener between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The CSK has started off on a positive note in defending the IPL title with two rather comfortable wins against RCB and Delhi Capitals, whereas the Rajasthan Royals have been a tad unlucky in both their games. They lost the plot after the 'mankading' incident and a batting brilliance from David Warner in the first and second match respectively.

There has not been a dull moment when these two great IPL teams have met in the past and this years' opener is not going to be any different. So, here are four things that the fans can expect from this particular encounter.

Here are five things that we can expect from the game.

#1 The sight of the yellow wave

Whistle Podu chants will reverberate across the stadium.

The Chennai crowd has been among the passionate audience of cricket from the time cricket has graced the city. The best example is surely the lap of the honor done by the Pakistan cricket team for their sportive behavior in 1999.

Can anyone remember the last time when a stadium was jam-packed just to see their home team practice in nets? That is precisely what transpired when the CSK team came out to the Chepauk ground to do their routines before the start of their 2019 campaign. It was a surreal moment for any team, let alone for a franchise based side.

If the support and following for a team is like that, then imagine what will be the scene when they take on the field against the Rajasthan Royals after a rather slow match in the opening night.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement