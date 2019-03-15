×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Strongest playing XI of each of the 8 franchises

Varun Devanathan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
900   //    15 Mar 2019, 19:41 IST

Chennai Super Kings are the defending champions this year
Chennai Super Kings are the defending champions this year

The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to begin on the 23rd of March in Chennai and it is that time of the year when Indian fans are usually divided on the basis of their cities.

IPL is the toughest and the most competitive T20 league in the world. This year's auction saw some new players throwing their hats into the ring and the franchises were also more than willing to spend a huge amount on some untested names.

Several new players have joined the teams and some old guards have switched teams and therefore the fans would be interested to know how their team would line up in the league this year.

The 2019 World cup which will begin within weeks after the completion of IPL will definitely be a factor that will affect the league this year. A number of players have already opted out of the league and there might be a number of others who will be partly rested through the course of the tournament. This article gives the strongest XI that each IPL team can have.


Rajasthan Royals

Smith's presence will boost RR this year
Smith's presence will boost RR this year

Rajasthan Royals will have their former captain Steve Smith back for this year's competition and he will be a huge asset for the team. Rahane will open the batting along with Jos Butler and they will be followed by Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, and Rahul Tripathi/ Mahipal Lomror. Lomror will be a better option for Rajasthan Royals considering the fact that Tripathi has struggled to bat in the middle overs.

The batsmen will be followed by the all-rounders in Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer. Krishnappa Gowtham is the lead spinner in the side and he will be accompanied by Shreyas Gopal, who performed brilliantly last year.

The Indian pace bowlers will be Dhawal Kulkarni and the Jaydev Unadkat, who was bought for a lesser price in this year's Auction

Strongest Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Jos Butler, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson (WK), Mahipal Lomror, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, K Gowtham, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat

1 / 8 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians MS Dhoni Virat Kohli
IPL 2019: Predicted Playing XI of all 8 teams
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Big weaknesses of some of the franchises
RELATED STORY
Strongest Starting XI of all teams after IPL Auction
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Probable Playing XI of all 8 teams with CWC insight 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Rating the bowling attack of each team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Cost of each IPL franchise
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: The biggest hitter of each team
RELATED STORY
IPL auctions 2008-2019: The costliest player at each auction
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Top 5 bowlers in the history of the IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: The Dark Horses in each team
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us