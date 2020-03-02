IPL 2020: 3 factors that can aid Rajasthan Royals in capturing their second title

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals have had a strange journey in the IPL. In 2008, when they were one of the most unfancied sides in the tournament, but they went on to win the trophy. Led admirably by Shane Warne, the tournament made heroes out of Shane Watson and Yusuf Pathan

However, after the pressure of expectations grew, they failed to live up to the standards set by their 2008 selves. Rajasthan have made it to the playoffs only thrice since the victory in the first edition - 2013 (3rd), 2015 (4th) and 2018 (4th). Among the rest of the years, they finished 5th in 2014, 6th in 2009 and 2011, and 7th in 2010, 2012 and last year. They were also suspended for two years, along with Chennai Super Kings, on disciplinary grounds.

Here’s a look at three things that can help RR set the record straight in IPL 2020.

#1 Smith and Buttler need to shine

Steve Smith (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Just like David Warner and Jonny Bairstow for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ashes rivals Steve Smith and Jos Buttler will be key to Rajasthan Royals’ fortunes. Smith will lead RR in the 2020 edition.

Apart from leadership skills, Smith will be expected to come up with consistent batting efforts. He has the ability to take on the best of attacks; either side of his ban in 2018, he impressed with three fifties each in 2017 and 2019. RR would want bigger knocks from Smith this time.

Jos Buttler

As for Buttler, it was his brilliance for the Royals that put his international career back on track. In 2018, the swashbuckler slammed 548 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 155.24 with five fifties. He continued his dazzling run last year as well with 311 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 151.70, with three fifties.

Buttler’s aggressive starts give the right push to the Royals at the start of the innings. As a combination, if Buttler and Smith fire, Royals can set or chase just about anything.

1 / 3 NEXT