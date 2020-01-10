Top 10 most notable IPL records

Renin Wilben Albert

Chris Gayle

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to begin at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 29 March, with the final of the tournament most likely to be held on 24 May. According to various media reports there might be no double headers this time, and the starting time is also all set to be shifted from 8 pm to 7:30 pm.

The auction for the 2020 IPL season was held at Kolkata on 19 December. New ground was broken as Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins became the most expensive foreign purchase at the auction. He was picked up by former champions Kolkata Knight Riders for a massive Rs 15.5 crore, while fellow Aussie Glenn Maxwell went back to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 10.75 crore.

Over the 12 editions played so far, many incredible records have been broken and created. Here’s a look at the top 10 most notable all-time IPL records so far.

#1 Most runs

Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has scored the most runs in the IPL. In 177 matches, Kohli has amassed 5,412 runs to his name at a strike rate of 131.61, and an average of 37.84.

Kohli has five hundreds and 36 fifties to his credit in the T20 league, with a best of 113. Even as RCB have struggled for consistency, Kohli has continuously tried to keep them afloat with his splendid performances.

#2 Highest individual score

Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle’s 175 not out is the highest individual score in the history of the IPL. The maverick left-hander’s unbelievable innings came in the 31st match of the 2013 edition, playing for RCB against Pune Warriors at Bengaluru on 23 April 2013.

Gayle whacked a humongous 17 sixes to go with his 13 fours in his 66-ball knock. Among Pune bowlers, Aaron Finch was taken for 29 in one over, Ali Murtaza for 45 in two, and Mitchell Marsh for 56 in three.

RCB posted a mammoth 263 for 5 on the board, and won the game by a massive margin of 130 runs.

