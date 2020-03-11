×
IPL 2020: 3 selection dilemmas for Delhi Capitals

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 11 Mar 2020, 18:49 IST

The Delhi think tank has a lot of decisions to make
The Delhi think tank has a lot of decisions to make








We are nearing the beginning of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The first match of the tournament will be between two arch-rivals and the most successful of the franchises - Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29.

Before the start of the tournament, there are many things to talk about - one of them being the chances of Delhi Capitals (DC) winning their first-ever IPL title this year. Under Ricky Ponting, DC reached the playoffs last year and now that they have strengthened their squad in the IPL 2020 auctions, Shreyas Iyer would be hoping to go all the way.

DC would want to find the optimum team combination and in trying to do that, they might have to make some tough selection decisions. Here, we are going to take a look at some of them.

#3 Axar Patel or Amit Mishra

Old fox Amit Mishra
Old fox Amit Mishra








Feroz Shah Kotla is known for producing turning tracks, which means the DC team management might be thinking of going with at least three spinners during the home games. Assuming two of them will be Ravichandran Ashwin and Sandeep Lamichhane, then DC will have a decision to make with regards to the third spinner. They can go for either Amit Mishra or Axar Patel, depending on what Shreyas Iyer deems necessary. Patel's all-round skills give him an advantage over the experienced Mishra. But if Ricky Ponting needs wicket-taking bowlers in his playing XI, then he will go for Mishra.

Axar Patel IPL Career | 82 matches | 71 wickets | Eco - 7.46 | 796 runs | SR - 126.35

Amit Mishra IPL Career | 147 matches | 157 wickets | Eco - 7.34

#2 Marcus Stoinis or Jason Roy

Marcus Stoinis
Marcus Stoinis








After having an incredible time in the Big Bash League (BBL), Marcus Stoinis will join the DC squad in 2020 and because of his showings in Australia, Ricky Ponting and Shreyas Iyer will have another tough selection decision to make.

Assuming that Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, and Sandeep Lamichhane would be the three overseas players (Chris Woakes has been ruled out of the tournament), Iyer will have to pick one between Jason Roy and Stoinis and hand any of these two an opportunity to bat at the top of the order. At the moment, Stoinis has the upper hand - not only because of his form but also because he is an all-rounder, who might give some overs to DC.

Marcus Stoinis IPL Career | 29 matches | 473 runs | Avg - 31.53 | SR - 130 | 15 wickets | Eco - 9.3

Jason Roy IPL Career | 8 matches | 179 runs | Avg - 30 | SR - 133.58

#1 Ajinkya Rahane or Prithvi Shaw

The pocket dynamo- Shaw
The pocket dynamo- Shaw








Ajinkya Rahane signed for Delhi Capitals in the IPL trade window and that has handed DC a huge selection dilemma. With Shikhar Dhawan as one of the openers, the team management has to decide whom to pick between Rahane and Prithvi Shaw. While the former Rajasthan Royals captain will bring some experience to DC, Shaw is someone who is a game-changer. It really depends on what Shreyas Iyer wants from his team. Right now, it can go either way and it'll be interesting to see what happens.

Ajinkya Rahane IPL Career | 140 matches | 3820 runs | Avg - 33 | SR - 122

Prithvi Shaw IPL Career | 25 matches | 598 runs | Avg - 24 | SR - 141

You might also like | The complete Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 fixture list  


Published 11 Mar 2020, 18:49 IST
IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals (IPL) Amit Mishra Ajinkya Rahane IPL Fantasy League Tips IPL 2020 Teams & Players List
